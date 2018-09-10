Built in 1907, the Cudahy Tower is Milwaukee’s oldest residential complex. This historic building has been renovated and upgraded with all modern conveniences and details. Stunning one-bedroom unit with updates is now available at The Cudahy! Living room boasts gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves and large bay window. Walk out to the private courtyard from your renovated kitchen with stainless appliances and tiled backsplash. Bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. Refinished hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. One indoor parking space and storage unit included. This is a true gem in a great location. Walking distance to dining, entertainment or the lakefront.

The Breakdown

Address: 777 N. Prospect Ave., Unit NP2

Size: 1,001 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1907

Asking Price: $359,900

Condo Fees: $700

Property Taxes: $6,185

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 1 Attached

Walk Score: 91

MLS#: 1604056

