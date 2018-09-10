Get Fashion Week Tickets Worth $50

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The 4th annual Milwaukee Fashion Week is right around the corner, and this year, we want you to catch all the beautiful action. The three-night event showcases local and regional designers, models, stylists, and beauty professionals. And not only is it about the catwalk, but about the community. Milwaukee Fashion Week has partnered with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, which will get 100 percent of the proceeds for its mission of helping transform the lives of Wisconsin children.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal while our limited supply lasts. If you sign up to become an annual member, you will receive admission to Milwaukee Fashion Week for you and one guest; the tickets are worth $50 or half the value of a $99 dollar annual membership. And that’s just the beginning of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, and be eligible to get free tickets to many other Milwaukee events.

We know there are many thousands of regular Urban Milwaukee readers, people who appreciate our fiercely independent coverage of the city, and have probably thought about becoming a member. Maybe you just haven’t gotten around to it, or were waiting for the perfect deal. Well, if you like the fashion scene, watching the runway or seeing the latest designs, this is the offer for you. And by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What will you get by becoming a member?

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $99 for the entire year, and during this limited-time deal, you’ll receive free tickets to Milwaukee Fashion Week (supplies are extremely limited) valued at more than half the price of an annual membership. And signing up is easy.

So become a member and get your tickets to Milwaukee Fashion Week. But act fast, our supply is limited! And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim your pair of Milwaukee Fashion Week Tickets, while supplies last.

Milwaukee Fashion Week runs September 13-15 at 7 p.m. in the Event Center of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. To learn more about Milwaukee Fashion Week, visit their website.