Murphy’s Law: More Foxconn Bells and Whistles

They want a new venture fund and UW-Madison fund — all subsidized by our taxes.

Sep 5th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Fortress Nearly Ready for Residents

126-year-old factory will be home to 132 modern apartments.

Sep 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Full Speed Ahead on Symphony Project

Prep work for moving wall 35 feet into street is underway.

Sep 7th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: Bayside High Rise Razes Many Buildings

Speakeasy bar among buildings destroyed for 30-story complex, highest in suburbs.

Sep 6th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Why Another Downtown Grocery Store?

Location, density and growth are key drivers of new store.

Sep 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Story Changes. Yet Again.

Nearly all the manufacturing will be done by robots, company says.

Aug 23rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Data Wonk: Walker Cost State 80,000 Jobs

Jobs grew 33 percent less under him compared to other states, the data shows.

Sep 5th, 2018 by Bruce Thompson

Now Serving: Food Network Discovers Milwaukee Food

Five Milwaukee chefs featured in upcoming episode of network’s new show “Bite Club”.

Sep 4th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

Plats and Parcels: City Financing Proposed for Michels’ Massive Development

Proposal to bring hundreds of jobs to Harbor District to get financing help.

Sep 2nd, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Friday Photos: Terra Cotta on the East Side

New building brings back a material not used for decades in Milwaukee.

Aug 31st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Madison-based Grocer to Bring Full-service, Neighborhood Supermarket to Downtown Milwaukee as New 7Seventy7 Tenant

Urban Market to offer full grocery selection, chef-prepared meal solutions, coffee shop, and online ordering for pickup and delivery

Sep 5th, 2018 by Maurer’s Foods

Scott Walker Charged Taxpayers $2,017 for Using State Plane to Fly to Film Campaign Commercial

New Records Show Blatant Misuse and Abuse of Tax Dollars as Career Politician Scott Walker Desperately Campaigns for Re-Election

Aug 31st, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Leah Vukmir Backs Lawsuit To Gut Pre-Existing Condition Protections

GOP Senate candidate Leah Vukmir backs 3 separate Republican efforts to gut anti-discrimination protections the for 2.4 million Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions

Sep 4th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

USO Wisconsin Promotes New Center Director

Emily Sokol will oversee events and centers in southeastern Wisconsin.

Sep 4th, 2018 by USO Wisconsin, Inc.

Susan G. Komen Wisconsin Announces New Program Manager

Conversations with Komen welcomes new leadership and program opportunities

Sep 4th, 2018 by Susan G. Komen Wisconsin

Baccanera Wine Bar Coming to the East Side

The expected opening will be the first week of October, 2018.

Sep 7th, 2018 by Press Release

New Evidence Shows Gov. Scott Walker’s Excuse for Using State Plane to Film Campaign Ad Doesn’t Fly

‘Scott Walker Intended to Charge Taxpayers to Fly Him to Shoot a TV Ad for His Campaign’

Sep 7th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Pet a sturgeon, tour the harbor, see the MKE Boat parade & dance to TheyGuanUS at Harbor Fest – this Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 8th 11 am – 4 pm

Sep 5th, 2018 by Harbor District

I-43 Rehabilitation Project lane closures for September 4 to September 7

Traffic restrictions on I-43 in Ozaukee County

Aug 31st, 2018 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Milwaukee Brewing Company Grand Opening Scheduled

The Milwaukee Brewing Co. Grand Opening is scheduled for September 15th, 2018, and will feature live music, timed tappings, brewery tours and an evening silent disco.

Sep 6th, 2018 by Milwaukee Brewing Company

