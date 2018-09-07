Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

It’s no secret that we are more distracted than ever when it comes to driving. Smartphones becoming a bigger and bigger attachment for people seem to be the only concern for most people. Another problem stems from an even more basic human necessity — eating.

As people seem to be in more and more of a hurry every day, and finding no time to eat at home, they attempt to multitask and eat during their commutes or other daily drives. While this seems like a harmless way to save some time, it can cause a great deal of distraction and prove to be a serious danger to everyone on the road.

When driving, there are a few different forms of distraction and eating can play into all of them, often all at the same time:

Visual distractions take a driver’s eyes off the road

Manual distractions take a driver’s hands off the wheel

Cognitive distractions take a driver’s mind off the task of driving

These distractions pose a considerable risk to the safety of not only the driver, but to their passengers, other drivers on the road and even pedestrians. Many may wonder how to avoid these distractions, but it’s as simple as waiting until you reach your destination to eat. That sandwich isn’t worth the risk it poses to you and others on the road.

We at Hupy and Abraham would like to challenge everyone out there to resist the urge to eat or partake in any other distraction while driving to ensure our roads stay as safe as possible.