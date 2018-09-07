10 Reasons to Become a Member

It's always the right time to support local journalism. Plus: There are more ticket giveaways to come!

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

We’re only a few days into the month, and our member deals and giveaways for September are already taking shape. With summer coming to a close, we want you to enjoy many of the month’s activities, on us.

Here are the perks for becoming a member today:

1. Supporting the growth of local journalism.

2. Discounted ticket prices for the food-focused Newaukee Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!).

3. Free Trimborn Farm admission tickets for four.

4. A better, faster photo browser on the website, from a publication that publishes hundreds of photos a month.

5. 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. (do we dare mention that the holidays are right around the corner…?).

And here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come:

6. Free tickets to Milwaukee’s Trainfest.

7. Free admission for two at Milwaukee Fashion Week.

8. Free class vouchers at the brand new Shred415.

9. Screaming Tuna giftcards.

10. Beer Bashes.

And one of the best perks of all, you can get all of this for just $9/month, or $99 a year. Together, this list of giveaways surpass the value of being a member for over two years. And this is just the beginning of the perks you’ll receive for being an Urban Milwaukee member.

So join us today.