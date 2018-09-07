Gabrielle Barriere

10 Reasons to Become a Member

It's always the right time to support local journalism. Plus: There are more ticket giveaways to come!

By - Sep 7th, 2018 07:48 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email
Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

We’re only a few days into the month, and our member deals and giveaways for September are already taking shape. With summer coming to a close, we want you to enjoy many of the month’s activities, on us.

Here are the perks for becoming a member today:

1. Supporting the growth of local journalism.

2. Discounted ticket prices for the food-focused Newaukee Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!).

3. Free Trimborn Farm admission tickets for four.

4. A better, faster photo browser on the website, from a publication that publishes hundreds of photos a month.

5. 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. (do we dare mention that the holidays are right around the corner…?).

And here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come:

6. Free tickets to Milwaukee’s Trainfest.

7. Free admission for two at Milwaukee Fashion Week.

8. Free class vouchers at the brand new Shred415.

9. Screaming Tuna giftcards.

10. Beer Bashes.

And one of the best perks of all, you can get all of this for just $9/month, or $99 a year. Together, this list of giveaways surpass the value of being a member for over two years. And this is just the beginning of the perks you’ll receive for being an Urban Milwaukee member.

So join us today.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Urban Milwaukee Membership

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us