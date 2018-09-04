Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Campaign Cash

Parties Spending $4.5 Million on AG Race

Republicans lead spending on Attorney General race, two-party total already exceeds 2014.

By - Sep 4th, 2018 10:06 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email
Josh Kaul and Brad Schimel.

Josh Kaul and Brad Schimel.

Two partisan groups say they plan to sponsor a combined $4.5 million in electioneering activities in Wisconsin’s race for attorney general this November.

The Republican Attorneys General Association announced plans for a $2.5 million advertising buy to support GOP Attorney General Brad Schimel, who is running for a second four-year term.

Its counterpart, the Democratic Attorneys General Association, also announced plans earlier this month to spend $2 million to support Democratic attorney general candidate Josh Kaul.

A review of television ad buys as of Thursday by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found that the Democratic group had reserved about $1 million in TV time in the two weeks leading up to the Nov. 6 general election. There was no sign yet of television ad buys by the Republican group.

In the last attorney general contest in 2014 outside groups spent an estimated $3.7 million.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks outside electioneering group activities and spending through its Hijacking Campaign 2018 feature, will have more information about all of the groups and their activities in the coming weeks.

Categories: Campaign Cash, Politics, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us