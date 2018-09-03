"Born and raised in Milwaukee, this city has always felt like home."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

My position as the Donor Stewardship Coordinator for the Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation allows me to be a part of innovative and meaningful changes happening at Ovation Communities – independent apartments, rehabilitation, skilled nursing facilities, and our Older Adult Day program that the Foundation supports. I am fortunate enough to see the positive impact in the lives of our residents on a daily basis, as my office is located in one of our community’s downtown. The Foundation assists in sustaining exceptional programs and activities, a beautiful and secure home environment, and quality care to those who need it at each of our three facilities, all the while, enhancing the lives of our wonderful residents and ensuring a continuum of care for this and future generations.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

Born and raised in Milwaukee, this city has always felt like home. After achieving an undergraduate from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, I knew that I wanted to come back to Milwaukee, excited to see what it had to offer me in my adult life.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Currently, I am loving DanDan on East Erie Street. I LOVE the food – especially the Tom Kha Soup and DanDan Noodles – the endless and delicious beverage options, the service with a smile, and the perfect location. All in all, it is an absolute winner in my book!

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

I love Jazz in the Park! Between the various music genres highlighted, amazing food choices (especially Louise’s pizza delivered straight to your blanket spot on the grass), and always good company, it is the quintessential positive summer vibe that every Milwaukeean needs on a Thursday night after work.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal Milwaukee weekend consists of ample time spent outside, enjoying a drink on a patio, a walk by the lake, a hike in one of our city, county and state parks nearby, as well as diving into a delicious meal crafted by hardworking hands.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I’ve lived in the Bluemound Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee for almost two years now. A very quiet neighborhood, it offers many delicious restaurants – two of which are part of the Black Shoe Hospitality group – within walking distance from my home. I love it because I am right off the freeway for easy access to downtown Milwaukee and I’m just a hop, skip, and a jump from the oh-so-hip Village of Wauwatosa.