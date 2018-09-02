Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 2nd, 2018 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Story Changes. Yet Again.

1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Story Changes. Yet Again.

Nearly all the manufacturing will be done by robots, company says.

Aug 23rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

King Dr. Streetcar Extension Plan Released

2. King Dr. Streetcar Extension Plan Released

City and King Drive BID offer final plan for streetcar expansion and economic development.

Aug 26th, 2018 by Abby Ng

In Public: The Magic of Lakeshore State Park

3. In Public: The Magic of Lakeshore State Park

There’s nothing else like it in the city. So why is there a plan to change it?

Aug 29th, 2018 by Tom Bamberger

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside The 42

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside The 42

Glass + Griddle restaurant, beer garden opening in time for motorcyclists to roll into town.

Aug 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Norquist: Why Milwaukee Needs a Streetcar

5. Norquist: Why Milwaukee Needs a Streetcar

Across the globe cities embrace transit, reject freeways in urban areas.

Aug 24th, 2018 by John Norquist

Murphy’s Law: Why Walker Must Go Negative

6. Murphy’s Law: Why Walker Must Go Negative

Governor is so unpopular he must bludgeon his opponent or change his identity. Or both.

Aug 28th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: Brady Street Project Cancelled

7. Plats and Parcels: Brady Street Project Cancelled

City marketing vacant lot on Lower East Side main street for $105,000.

Aug 26th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Open Fiserv Forum

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Open Fiserv Forum

“The most forward-thinking, 21st-century building,” says Bucks president Peter Feigin.

Aug 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Downtown Beer Hall at The 42

9. Now Serving: New Downtown Beer Hall at The 42

Plus: Two new Mexican places, East Side Korean spot and Walker’s Point pizza place.

Aug 28th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

Murphy’s Law: Why Wisconsin Resists Clean Energy

10. Murphy’s Law: Why Wisconsin Resists Clean Energy

State lags the Midwest in renewable energy, yet suddenly making great progress.

Aug 30th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Foxconn Moves the Goalposts…Again. Walker Says Nothing…Again

1. Foxconn Moves the Goalposts…Again. Walker Says Nothing…Again

Foxconn Executive: “A lot of the plans that we put together have been modified, updated, and some of those we don’t actually know whether they are true anymore.”

Aug 23rd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

5 Questions Scott Walker Must Answer on Foxconn’s Broken Promises

2. 5 Questions Scott Walker Must Answer on Foxconn’s Broken Promises

Here are just a few of the questions Walker should immediately answer

Aug 27th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Scott Walker Charged Taxpayers $2,017 for Using State Plane to Fly to Film Campaign Commercial

3. Scott Walker Charged Taxpayers $2,017 for Using State Plane to Fly to Film Campaign Commercial

New Records Show Blatant Misuse and Abuse of Tax Dollars as Career Politician Scott Walker Desperately Campaigns for Re-Election

Aug 31st, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by the Milwaukee Bar Association

4. Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by the Milwaukee Bar Association

Frank started practicing law in 1960 after graduating from Marquette University Law School.

Aug 27th, 2018 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Milwaukee Pride launches campaign for rainbow crosswalks

5. Milwaukee Pride launches campaign for rainbow crosswalks

Civic project honors LGBTQ heritage of Cathedral Square

Aug 28th, 2018 by Milwaukee Pride, Inc.

Boss Vos Paying Caucus Member Kerkman for Side Businesses the Last Five Years

6. Boss Vos Paying Caucus Member Kerkman for Side Businesses the Last Five Years

Unpublicized Arrangement Raises Enormous Red Flags

Aug 29th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Joint Statement on the Sterling Brown case

7. Joint Statement on the Sterling Brown case

From Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Nik Kovac, Alderman Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman Tony Zielinski, Alderman Bob Donovan, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Aug 29th, 2018 by Milwaukee Common Council

On Time and On Budget: Governor Walker Announces the Completion of the Zoo Interchange Core

8. On Time and On Budget: Governor Walker Announces the Completion of the Zoo Interchange Core

New $300 million interchange designed to last for 75 years

Aug 27th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

Promises Not Kept

9. Promises Not Kept

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan

Aug 28th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Fans and Friends Gear Up for a Street Party as the Historic Third Welcomes Harley-Davidson®

10. Fans and Friends Gear Up for a Street Party as the Historic Third Welcomes Harley-Davidson®

Ample free motorcycle parking will be available on city streets throughout the neighborhood during all of Labor Day weekend.

Aug 24th, 2018 by Historic Third Ward Association

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us