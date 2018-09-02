The Week’s Hot Topics
1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Story Changes. Yet Again.
Nearly all the manufacturing will be done by robots, company says.
Aug 23rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
2. King Dr. Streetcar Extension Plan Released
City and King Drive BID offer final plan for streetcar expansion and economic development.
Aug 26th, 2018 by Abby Ng
3. In Public: The Magic of Lakeshore State Park
There’s nothing else like it in the city. So why is there a plan to change it?
Aug 29th, 2018 by Tom Bamberger
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside The 42
Glass + Griddle restaurant, beer garden opening in time for motorcyclists to roll into town.
Aug 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Norquist: Why Milwaukee Needs a Streetcar
Across the globe cities embrace transit, reject freeways in urban areas.
Aug 24th, 2018 by John Norquist
6. Murphy’s Law: Why Walker Must Go Negative
Governor is so unpopular he must bludgeon his opponent or change his identity. Or both.
Aug 28th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
7. Plats and Parcels: Brady Street Project Cancelled
City marketing vacant lot on Lower East Side main street for $105,000.
Aug 26th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Open Fiserv Forum
“The most forward-thinking, 21st-century building,” says Bucks president Peter Feigin.
Aug 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Now Serving: New Downtown Beer Hall at The 42
Plus: Two new Mexican places, East Side Korean spot and Walker’s Point pizza place.
Aug 28th, 2018 by Zach Komassa
10. Murphy’s Law: Why Wisconsin Resists Clean Energy
State lags the Midwest in renewable energy, yet suddenly making great progress.
Aug 30th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Foxconn Moves the Goalposts…Again. Walker Says Nothing…Again
Foxconn Executive: “A lot of the plans that we put together have been modified, updated, and some of those we don’t actually know whether they are true anymore.”
Aug 23rd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
2. 5 Questions Scott Walker Must Answer on Foxconn’s Broken Promises
Here are just a few of the questions Walker should immediately answer
Aug 27th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
3. Scott Walker Charged Taxpayers $2,017 for Using State Plane to Fly to Film Campaign Commercial
New Records Show Blatant Misuse and Abuse of Tax Dollars as Career Politician Scott Walker Desperately Campaigns for Re-Election
Aug 31st, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
4. Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by the Milwaukee Bar Association
Frank started practicing law in 1960 after graduating from Marquette University Law School.
Aug 27th, 2018 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
5. Milwaukee Pride launches campaign for rainbow crosswalks
Civic project honors LGBTQ heritage of Cathedral Square
Aug 28th, 2018 by Milwaukee Pride, Inc.
6. Boss Vos Paying Caucus Member Kerkman for Side Businesses the Last Five Years
Unpublicized Arrangement Raises Enormous Red Flags
Aug 29th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
7. Joint Statement on the Sterling Brown case
From Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Nik Kovac, Alderman Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman Tony Zielinski, Alderman Bob Donovan, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II
Aug 29th, 2018 by Milwaukee Common Council
8. On Time and On Budget: Governor Walker Announces the Completion of the Zoo Interchange Core
New $300 million interchange designed to last for 75 years
Aug 27th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
9. Promises Not Kept
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan
Aug 28th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan
10. Fans and Friends Gear Up for a Street Party as the Historic Third Welcomes Harley-Davidson®
Ample free motorcycle parking will be available on city streets throughout the neighborhood during all of Labor Day weekend.
Aug 24th, 2018 by Historic Third Ward Association
