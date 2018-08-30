Pot Referendums on November Ballot
15 counties, two cities have referendums on legalizing medical or all marijuana use.
The election is November 6.
Voters in Milwaukee, Dane, Rock, Racine and La Crosse counties will vote on full legalization measures, as will voters in the City of Racine.
Medicinal cannabis will be voted on in Brown, Kenosha, Marathon, Portage, Eau Claire, Sauk, Langlade, Forest, Clark and Marquette counties, and the City of Waukesha.
First offense marijuana possession is a misdemeanor in Wisconsin, and second offense marijuana possession is a felony.
A Marquette University poll released earlier this month showed that 61 percent of voters favor legalization and regulation.
Measures that would decriminalize or legalize cannabis in Wisconsin were introduced in the Legislature last session, but they were not given hearings in Republican-led committees.
Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.
