Lincoln Hills Closed. Now What’s Needed?
Not a replacement facility. Community-based alternatives work much better, more cheaply.
We were sick and tired of watching the young people from our communities – the majority of whom are youth of color – be locked up far away from their families in a prison known for abusing and traumatizing young people. We were sick and tired of hearing horrible stories of children being pepper sprayed and locked in solitary confinement, of violent physical assaults so violent they required a young man’s toes to be amputated. We were sick and tired of living in a state that incarcerates African American youth 15 times more than white youth and ranks among the five least-equitable in the country.
Last year, we launched Youth Justice Milwaukee, a campaign to improve Wisconsin’s juvenile justice system by advocating for community alternatives to incarceration. Earlier this year, we accomplished a major victory when the legislature voted to close Lincoln Hills, but the hard work of bringing true justice to our communities is far from over.
Right now, Milwaukee officials and community leaders are meeting to decide what should happen to our young people after Lincoln Hills closes.
The debate is about whether to put more money into building another big brick-and-mortar facility that keeps youth locked up, which we know doesn’t work, or whether to invest in community-based alternatives like intensive mentoring, education, job training and other programs that provide youth a chance to repair the harm they’ve caused. And while it’s true that these programs are sometimes provided inside facilities, accessing the support services young people need shouldn’t require getting locked up. From where I stand, the choice is clear.
As far as youth prisons go, Lincoln Hills is notorious, but not unique. Like all youth prisons, it is ineffective, it is costly, and it is abusive. That’s why it’s time for a different approach: let’s fund community-based alternatives rather than continuing to waste money building more of the same failed institutions of the past. Locking our children up does irreparable psychological and social damage to their growth and development, making them less likely to heal and become productive members of society. At the same time, there is clear evidence that focusing on rehabilitation programs and prevention leads to more success in keeping young people out of the juvenile justice system and would help reduce the chances that they return to prison in the future.
Given what we know, why would Milwaukee County want to pour more money into another brick-and-mortar youth prison? Instead, let’s choose alternatives that help heal youth and address the root problems they are facing. This way, Milwaukee can set an example of what justice should look like for the entire state – and even the country. That is only possible if our leaders remain focused on making sure young people can leave Lincoln Hills as quickly as possible and if they refuse to build more youth prisons and locked-door facilities.
We can successfully rehabilitate young people while keeping our communities safe, but only if Milwaukee officials listen to people who have experienced firsthand our broken justice system: no one knows how to fix our broken system better than the young people and the communities who have been through it—so bringing our voices to the table is an immediate and critical component of meaningful reform. There is time to realize this vision, but to do so, the communities most impacted need a seat at the table and a voice in the process.
Truly closing Lincoln Hills means more than closing a single abusive youth prison; it means refusing to open any more youth prisons and investing in what we know works. This is our opportunity as a community, as Milwaukee, to show Wisconsin what justice really means.
Sharlen Moore is the co-founder of Youth Justice Milwaukee.
More about the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake
- Op Ed: Lincoln Hills Closed. Now What’s Needed? - Sharlen Moore - Aug 27th, 2018
- Wall Blasts Walker, Schimel on Youth Prison - Laurel White - Aug 13th, 2018
- Youth Justice Milwaukee: Department of Corrections Should Meet with Stakeholders in Milwaukee on Lincoln Hills - Youth Justice Milwaukee - Aug 8th, 2018
- Juvenile Corrections Reform Signed Into Law - State Rep. Evan Goyke - Apr 2nd, 2018
- Governor Walker Signs Bipartisan Juvenile Justice Reform Bill into Law - Gov. Scott Walker - Mar 30th, 2018
- Speaker Vos Statement: Signing of the ‘Wisconsin Model’ for Juvenile Corrections Reform - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos - Mar 30th, 2018
- Shilling statement on Lincoln Hills - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Mar 30th, 2018
- Rep. Bowen statement on passage of Wisconsin Model of youth justice - State Rep. David Bowen - Feb 21st, 2018
- Kleefisch-Bowen bill lays foundation for youth corrections overhaul - State Rep. David Bowen - Feb 13th, 2018
- Taylor and Bipartisan Legislators Introduce Juvenile Corrections Bill - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Feb 13th, 2018
- Walker Renews Call to Gut Services - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Jan 18th, 2018
- Supervisor Sequanna Taylor Offers to Help Governor Walker with Plan to Close Lincoln Hill and Copper Lake - Sup. Sequanna Taylor - Jan 18th, 2018
- Statement on Delayed Action at Lincoln Hills - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Jan 16th, 2018
- Governor Walker Calls on Legislature to Pass Bipartisan Reform for Wisconsin’s Juvenile Corrections System in 2018 - Gov. Scott Walker - Jan 16th, 2018
- Response to Walker’s revisions last night on Lincoln Hills - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jan 16th, 2018
- Another Walker Non-Answer on Lincoln Hills Raises a Significant Question - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jan 12th, 2018
- When Will Lincoln Hills Close? - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jan 9th, 2018
- Shuttering of Lincoln Hills a first step in bringing true rehabilitation for youth offenders - Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton - Jan 5th, 2018
- Career Politician Gov. Scott Walker Governs For Re-Election With Campaign Gimmick - Andy Gronik - Jan 4th, 2018
- Changes Needed at Lincoln Hills Now, Not After the Next Election - State Sen. Chris Larson - Jan 4th, 2018
- Walker agrees to do his job after years of willful neglect and political cover up at Lincoln Hills — now when it threatens his own re-election - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jan 4th, 2018
- Walker a Day Late and Dollar Short on Juvenile Corrections - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Jan 4th, 2018
- Governor Walker Announces Plan to Provide a Long-Term Solution for Wisconsin’s Juvenile Corrections and Treatment Systems - Gov. Scott Walker - Jan 4th, 2018
- Dana Wachs calls on Walker administration to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake - State Rep. Dana Wachs - Nov 16th, 2017
- Op Ed: Lincoln Hills Even Worse Than Reported - Jake Edwards - Nov 16th, 2017
- Close Lincoln Hills: Advocates and Officials Reiterate Call for Closing Abusive Youth Prisons - Youth Justice Milwaukee - Nov 16th, 2017
- 2018 Budget Includes $90,000 for Youth Training Program - Sup. Sequanna Taylor - Nov 6th, 2017
- Rep. Bowen statement on DOC Internal Affairs Unit - State Rep. David Bowen - Oct 10th, 2017
- Sen. LaTonya Johnson’s Juvenile Justice Reform Signed Into Law - State Sen. LaTonya Johnson - Aug 2nd, 2017
- Court Watch: Judge Rules on Lincoln Hills - Gretchen Schuldt - Jul 13th, 2017
- Federal Court finds current conditions of confinement for youth at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools unconstitutional - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Jun 23rd, 2017
- Court Watch: Pictures of Youths in Prison - Gretchen Schuldt - Jun 20th, 2017
- Abele Blasts State on Juvenile Prisons - Gretchen Schuldt - Apr 27th, 2017
- Court Watch: ACLU Seeks Lincoln Hills Injunction - Gretchen Schuldt - Apr 20th, 2017
- More Horrors at Juvenile Prisons? - Gretchen Schuldt - Apr 19th, 2017
- Court Watch: Chemical Spraying Used At Lincoln Hills - Gretchen Schuldt - Jan 27th, 2017
- Court Watch: Shocking Charges in Lincoln Hills Suit - Gretchen Schuldt - Jan 25th, 2017
- Corrections Officials Face Community on Lincoln Hills - Jabril Faraj - Jun 22nd, 2016
- Precious Lives: A Debate Over Lincoln Hills Problems - Dee J. Hall - May 24th, 2016
- Op-Ed: End Solitary Confinement, Especially of Youth - Laurence J. Dupuis - Feb 18th, 2016
- Murphy’s Law: Why Walker Allowed Lincoln Hills Abuses - Bruce Murphy - Feb 16th, 2016