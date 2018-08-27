"Work initially brought me here from Los Angeles, but my love for this city and its people have kept me here."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I’m a Traffic Engineer at GRAEF, located in the City of Milwaukee. My role is awesome because I get to work on a variety of roadway projects, anywhere from a simple intersection design project to a full reconstruct of a major corridor, all in the hopes of making a positive impact in our community.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve lived in Milwaukee for a little over three years now. Work initially brought me here from Los Angeles, but my love for this city and its people have kept me here.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

The fact that Milwaukee feels like a large city, but you still get the benefits of a small city. Milwaukee is large enough that there’s always something to do, especially during the summer, but small enough that you don’t get the congestion you would normally find in large cities.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Compassionate

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Summerfest! By far my favorite thing to attend in the summer. Not only do I get to see some of my favorite musicians, but I also get to see some amazing bands, I wouldn’t normally listen to, through the emerging artists series.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live on the East Side. There’s plenty of great restaurants, shops, and bars all within walking distance from my home. I love hanging out on Brady Street! And best of all, I enjoy being so close to the lake!