The city has placed a vacant lot on E. Brady St. back on the market now that developer Scott Genke will no longer be developing the parcel.

In 2017 news hit that Genke was proposing to build a $1 million, two-story building on the city-owned site consisting of apartments and commercial space. At a community meeting, it became clear that some in the neighborhood would prefer a park in the space, but area alderman Nik Kovac supported the project. Then Genke’s project went before Historic Preservation Commission, where it survived a number of suggestions by city historic preservation staff only because of the unanimous support he had on the commission.

But after getting all of the necessary approvals, things appear to have fallen apart.

Now the city is marketing the land at 1697 N. Marshall St., via a request for proposals, for $105,000. That’s the same price Genke would have acquired the 3,480-square-foot lot for. Responses are due October 4th.

St. Francis Getting Massive Apartment Project

A huge apartment complex is proposed along the shore of Lake Michigan in St. Francis.

Corrinne Hess reported that a roughly eight acre site on S. Lake Dr. will likely be home to a 236-unit apartment development now that it has preliminary approval from the city of St. Francis.

This huge building will also have 381 parking spots, 236 of which will be underground. And along with the apartments the developers, Campbell Capital Group, have plans for another building with a clubhouse, leasing office, pool and fitness area.

Future residents of this development will be able to hop on the Oak Leaf Trail, which runs in front of the development site, and bike on up to Milwaukee or south to the other communities along the shore of Lake Michigan.

Green Education Facility Coming to the City’s North Side

By next summer there will be green stormwater facility using environmentally-friendly techniques for capturing and managing stormwater.

The site is 2.9 acres, Tom Daykin wrote in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and was formerly the location of a gas station. The Northwest Side Community Development Corporation received approval from the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee to install and maintain the green infrastructure at the site at 4101 N. 31st St.

Sarah Bregant of the Northwest Side CDC told Daykin this site will capture rainwater and drain it to a 20,000-gallon tank underground. Then, using the captured rainwater, a number of trees and other vegetation will be irrigated on the site.

This project is a drink of clean water in a state that has seen several terrible episodes of flooding that call into question our ability to manage stormwater in a changing climate.

In Other News:

