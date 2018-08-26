Urban Milwaukee
By - Aug 26th, 2018 08:00 am
1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Story Changes. Yet Again.

Nearly all the manufacturing will be done by robots, company says.

Aug 23rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

2. Norquist: Why Milwaukee Needs a Streetcar

Across the globe cities embrace transit, reject freeways in urban areas.

Aug 24th, 2018 by John Norquist

3. Plenty of Horne: This is It! Bar Will Expand

City’s oldest gay bar will take over some of space for Louise’s restaurant, now closing.

Aug 20th, 2018 by Michael Horne

4. Plenty of Horne: Nicolet High School Tunnel Will Close

Only tunnel under I-43 to be shut down permanently. School, state officials won’t say why.

Aug 17th, 2018 by Michael Horne

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Marquette’s New Residence Hall

New $108-million, 865-bed residence hall, Wild Commons, opens to students this week.

Aug 20th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Plats and Parcels: Another Suburban Business Comes to City

FIS leasing building on northwest side. Plus: A streetcar backup plan if Couture delayed.

Aug 19th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

7. MKE Listing: Spectacular Yankee Hill Penthouse

This two-story penthouse has it all, from a gourmet chefs kitchen to a 12-person theatre.

Aug 24th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee

8. MKE Listing: Fabulous Brewers Hill Condo

Renovated condo features beautiful woodwork and an updated kitchen with granite counters.

Aug 22nd, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee

9. The Harambee Neighborhood’s Future?

Community oriented charrette process proposes designs for development to improve area.

Aug 21st, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

10. Murphy’s Law: Did Abele, Newspaper Cover Up Schmidt Pension?

Decisions by county exec, Journal Sentinel, suppressed news of his lucrative pension.

Aug 21st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

1. VIEW MKE Patio – “The Back Yard” – Set to Open Aug. 30

Historic Brewer’s Hill patio features panoramic views of Milwaukee skyline; eatery also enhances popular weekend brunch offerings with Bloody Mary cart and Veuve Clicquot rosé champagne by the glass

Aug 20th, 2018 by View MKE

2. Foxconn Moves the Goalposts…Again. Walker Says Nothing…Again

Foxconn Executive: “A lot of the plans that we put together have been modified, updated, and some of those we don’t actually know whether they are true anymore.”

Aug 23rd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

3. Streetcar Called “Disaster”

Statement of Alderman Mark A. Borkowski

Aug 17th, 2018 by Ald. Mark Borkowski

4. WISN 12 News Adds Seasoned Investigative Reporter

Derrick Rose to Lead “12 News Investigates”

Aug 20th, 2018 by WISN 12

5. Kashou Carpets Closing After 108 Years

As a special tribute, a teardrop will be painted on the popular eastside leopard mural.

Aug 20th, 2018 by Press Release

6. Breaking: Washington Post Adds Wisconsin to List of Governor Seats Most Likely to Flip in November

This latest ranking changes comes just one day after Sabato’s Crystal Ball changed the race’s rating from “Leans Republican” to “Toss Up.”

Aug 17th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers

7. Ellingsen Brady Names Dar Hackbarth President

He comes to EBA after a stint leading marketing, branding, loyalty programs, and communications for the country’s fifth-largest movie theatre chain.

Aug 20th, 2018 by Ellingsen Brady Advertising

8. Sensenbrenner Statement on the Trump Administration’s Proposed Affordable Clean Energy Rule

“The Obama administration’s so-called ‘Clean Power Plan’ was an egregious example of government overregulation…”

Aug 21st, 2018 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

9. DBE subcontractors announced for I-94 North-South Project final segment

The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal is 10% of the $161.6 million contract.

Aug 17th, 2018 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

10. Maximize the rest of summer at Blue Bat Kitchen

Popular riverfront dining returns to the Third Ward

Aug 22nd, 2018 by Hospitality Democracy

