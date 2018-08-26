The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Story Changes. Yet Again.
Nearly all the manufacturing will be done by robots, company says.
Aug 23rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
2. Norquist: Why Milwaukee Needs a Streetcar
Across the globe cities embrace transit, reject freeways in urban areas.
Aug 24th, 2018 by John Norquist
3. Plenty of Horne: This is It! Bar Will Expand
City’s oldest gay bar will take over some of space for Louise’s restaurant, now closing.
Aug 20th, 2018 by Michael Horne
4. Plenty of Horne: Nicolet High School Tunnel Will Close
Only tunnel under I-43 to be shut down permanently. School, state officials won’t say why.
Aug 17th, 2018 by Michael Horne
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Marquette’s New Residence Hall
New $108-million, 865-bed residence hall, Wild Commons, opens to students this week.
Aug 20th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plats and Parcels: Another Suburban Business Comes to City
FIS leasing building on northwest side. Plus: A streetcar backup plan if Couture delayed.
Aug 19th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
7. MKE Listing: Spectacular Yankee Hill Penthouse
This two-story penthouse has it all, from a gourmet chefs kitchen to a 12-person theatre.
Aug 24th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
8. MKE Listing: Fabulous Brewers Hill Condo
Renovated condo features beautiful woodwork and an updated kitchen with granite counters.
Aug 22nd, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
9. The Harambee Neighborhood’s Future?
Community oriented charrette process proposes designs for development to improve area.
Aug 21st, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
10. Murphy’s Law: Did Abele, Newspaper Cover Up Schmidt Pension?
Decisions by county exec, Journal Sentinel, suppressed news of his lucrative pension.
Aug 21st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. VIEW MKE Patio – “The Back Yard” – Set to Open Aug. 30
Historic Brewer’s Hill patio features panoramic views of Milwaukee skyline; eatery also enhances popular weekend brunch offerings with Bloody Mary cart and Veuve Clicquot rosé champagne by the glass
Aug 20th, 2018 by View MKE
2. Foxconn Moves the Goalposts…Again. Walker Says Nothing…Again
Foxconn Executive: “A lot of the plans that we put together have been modified, updated, and some of those we don’t actually know whether they are true anymore.”
Aug 23rd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
3. Streetcar Called “Disaster”
Statement of Alderman Mark A. Borkowski
Aug 17th, 2018 by Ald. Mark Borkowski
4. WISN 12 News Adds Seasoned Investigative Reporter
Derrick Rose to Lead “12 News Investigates”
Aug 20th, 2018 by WISN 12
5. Kashou Carpets Closing After 108 Years
As a special tribute, a teardrop will be painted on the popular eastside leopard mural.
Aug 20th, 2018 by Press Release
6. Breaking: Washington Post Adds Wisconsin to List of Governor Seats Most Likely to Flip in November
This latest ranking changes comes just one day after Sabato’s Crystal Ball changed the race’s rating from “Leans Republican” to “Toss Up.”
Aug 17th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers
7. Ellingsen Brady Names Dar Hackbarth President
He comes to EBA after a stint leading marketing, branding, loyalty programs, and communications for the country’s fifth-largest movie theatre chain.
Aug 20th, 2018 by Ellingsen Brady Advertising
8. Sensenbrenner Statement on the Trump Administration’s Proposed Affordable Clean Energy Rule
“The Obama administration’s so-called ‘Clean Power Plan’ was an egregious example of government overregulation…”
Aug 21st, 2018 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner
9. DBE subcontractors announced for I-94 North-South Project final segment
The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal is 10% of the $161.6 million contract.
Aug 17th, 2018 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
10. Maximize the rest of summer at Blue Bat Kitchen
Popular riverfront dining returns to the Third Ward
Aug 22nd, 2018 by Hospitality Democracy
