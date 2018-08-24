Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Drunks used to be played for laughs. They are anything but funny. In the case of a couple artists who were defined by and ultimately done in by their unquenchable addiction, drinking was deadly. This topic is addressed in two new biopics, one of which I’ve seen.

In Blaze, still unseen in these parts but creating a serious stir at film festivals, the tragic tale of Blaze Foley is told. (He’s also the subject of one episode of Mike Judge’s “Tales From The Tour Bus.) A seriously gifted folk artist with an equally serious drinking problem, he was shot and killed by the son of an abused neighbor he was trying to defend. He may never have cleaned up or stopped sabotaging his career, but based on the songs I’ve heard, he had a lot to offer.

Another legendary figure did pull himself out of the depths of his addiction. By the time he did, though, John Callahan was in a wheelchair, the result of a drunken collision. In the powerfully moving film, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, Joachim Phoenix brings Callahan, who died in 2010, back to life with a bang. With a first class gift for cartooning that he didn’t get around to exploring until after he was sober, Callahan’s story turned happy later in life. Getting there wasn’t much fun. His beautifully wobbly scribbles were supremely twisted and offended a lot of people, probably the right ones. Take the the one that gave the movie its title. In it, a sheriff’s posse on horseback has paused somewhere barren. Looking down they spy an empty wheelchair and marks in the sand leading away from it. Insert the movie’s title in quotations below that little vignette and when you’ve stopped laughing, you’ll understand the depths of Callahan’s depravity. Also highly recommended is his graphic memoir of the same title.

As the credits run at the end of this movie, you hear a plaintive voice sing a simple, sweet song, accompanied by a lone acoustic guitar. I suspected as I listened that it might be Callahan, and the credits backed me up. Impressive: this was not only one of our greatest cartoonists, but also a pretty solid singer and songwriter. The song, “Texas When You Go,” may be a lullaby, but it’s the spooky kind that tends to keep you awake. Lyrics were not available to cut and paste, so with no guarantee of accuracy, here is my transcription:

I met you on the highway night

Inside a Texas rain

The year that mama lost her mind

And papa went insane

And papa went insane

You took me on the Texas trail

Laredo to (Leroux?)

It took me all those Texas towns

To fall in love with you

To fall in love with you

The babies came in wintertime

You settled by the stove

You played a song that seem so wrong

About a road you drove

About a road you drove

Once you spoke of Paris

And mama said to you

There’s a Paris far away

And one in Texas too

And one in Texas too

When you speak in shadows

I don’t know what I’ve heard

I do not know until I go

To the bottom of your words

To the bottom of your words

The moon is sad inside the pines

His sleep is soft and slow

When you leave me leave me here

In Texas when you go

In Texas when you go

© John Callahan

I won’t make any big claims about this song or Callahan as a singer, although I find his voice very affecting. It’s a gentle, sad song sung by a man who lived life in a rage for a long time. Placed at the very end of the credit roll it leaves all the turmoil behind and sends you off on a quiet note. It stayed in my head for a long time after and I knew I’d want to share it. Callahan’s life could have ended at age 21 on the cement next to his totaled VW, but he survived and and then some, sharing his story, his humanity and the range of his experience from the highest highs to the lowest lows. Undeniably gifted as a cartoonist, he also left us with this tender song before heading off who knows where. Catch this film if you can and maybe pack a few extra hankies.