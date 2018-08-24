Spectacular city views including the new Fiserv Forum from this two-story penthouse with over 5,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space. Direct access from private elevator to a fully automated smart home with security. A gourmet chefs kitchen with Onyx countertops, Wolf Appliances, hidden pantry, warming drawers, three dishwashers and much more. Fully equipped bar is great for entertaining. The home also includes 12-person, private theatre/gaming room. First floor master bedroom with full bathroom and washer and dryer. Guest bedroom with a walk in closet and full bathroom. Suspended Catwalk leads to second floor office or den, and a master bedroom with natural fireplace, large custom-made walk-in closet with washer and dryer. Master bath spa with whirlpool tub, sauna, steam shower and dual shower with tanning lights. Five car private garage and so much more..

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Ogden Ave. #906, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Size: 6,500 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Total Rooms: 12

Year Built: 2007

Asking Price: $2,600,000

Condo Fees: $1,516

Property Taxes: $53,000

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 5 Car Private Garage

Walk Score: 66

MLS#: 1568689

