Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

You may think you know Milwaukee, but do you know the city’s most savory fillings? Take a bite, and see what’s inside some delicious food treats, and in some of the city’s many neighborhoods. The Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) wants to show you the best samosas, sabusas, paselilos and pasties that Beer City has to offer.

Milwaukee enthusiast Adam Carr is leading an in-depth bus tour and exploration of the culture, history, food and urban texture of a group of Milwaukee neighborhoods on Saturday, September 15. Not only will this tour be delicious, but civically nutritious, too.

The tour consists of five stops, each including a tasty treat:

Start at Velobahn Coffee & Cycle (3618 W. Pierce St.)

Stop 2: Samosas from Asian International Market (3401 W. National Ave.)

Stop 3: Sambusas from Gardens of Eden (1011 W. Historic Mitchell St.)

Stop 4: Pasties from Reynold’s Pasty Shop (3525 W. Burleigh St.)

Stop 5: Desert at Amaranth Bakery & Cafe (3329 W. Lisbon Ave.)

Bring your walking shoes and be ready to explore. The tour is open to all Milwaukeeans, but as an added bonus, Urban Milwaukee members will receive a discounted price for their tickets. That’s right, if you’re a member, you’ll get $10 off of your ticket.

Full-priced tickets are $30 per person. Members pay $20. The tour is on Saturday, September 15 from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite here, and to learn more about the tour, check the Facebook event page.

Existing members will be shown a discount code on our Members page as well as via email, which you’ll be able to see when you sign up.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We would love to have you join us. This tour is open to the public, but to receive $10 off tour tickets, simply sign-up to become a member for $9/month and you will immediately receive your discount code to purchase your tickets. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and a growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair, Florentine Opera and the Milwaukee Film Festival to name a few).

So join us and purchase your $10 off tickets to Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!).