Fabulous Brewers Hill Condo
Renovated condo features beautiful woodwork and an updated kitchen with granite counters.
Picture your morning coffee on the spacious, serene and beautifully restored porch.
This lower level twindominium is completely renovated with gorgeous natural woodwork and filled with natural light. The kitchen, dining and living room are the perfect open concept layout for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, dishwasher and gas oven/range. Spacious spa-like bathroom with luxurious soaking tub and shower stall. Enormous walk-in closet. Newer Marvin windows, tons of storage in the lower level. Full-size washer/dryer. MINUTES from I-43, Brady Street, downtown and the Fiserv Forum.
Sponsored by Muellenbach Real Estate – First Weber
Downtown Condo Expert.
My philosophy is simple: clients come first. I pledge to be in constant communication with my clients, keeping them fully informed throughout the entire buying or selling process. I believe that if you’re not left with an amazing experience, I haven’t done my job. I don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of my clients.
The Breakdown
- Address: 203 W. Lloyd St.,Milwaukee, WI 53212
- Size: 960 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Total Rooms: 4
- Year Built: 1892
- Asking Price: $140,000
- Condo Fees: $125
- Property Taxes: $3336.06
- Property Type: Condominium
- Walk Score: 81
- MLS#: 1600442