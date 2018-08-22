Picture your morning coffee on the spacious, serene and beautifully restored porch.

This lower level twindominium is completely renovated with gorgeous natural woodwork and filled with natural light. The kitchen, dining and living room are the perfect open concept layout for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, dishwasher and gas oven/range. Spacious spa-like bathroom with luxurious soaking tub and shower stall. Enormous walk-in closet. Newer Marvin windows, tons of storage in the lower level. Full-size washer/dryer. MINUTES from I-43, Brady Street, downtown and the Fiserv Forum.

The Breakdown

Address: 203 W. Lloyd St.,Milwaukee, WI 53212

Size: 960 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1892

Asking Price: $140,000

Condo Fees: $125

Property Taxes: $3336.06

Property Type: Condominium

Walk Score: 81

MLS#: 1600442

Photos