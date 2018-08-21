Last three groups punch their tickets to the finals. See the finals tonight!

The final installment of the DanceMKE qualifying round was held last Tuesday night before a good crowd at the Peck Pavilion outside the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

Young Dance Academy, Origins and Salsabrositas advanced and will compete in the finale tonight August 21st. The finale, which will begin at 7:00 p.m., is free to attend.

The three groups will join six others from the prior weeks to compete in the finale. The groups will dance for cash, trophies and glory.

The DanceMKE series is part of an extensive programming lineup known as Live at Peck Pavilion.

Young Dance Academy

With DanceMKE – What are you hoping to get from this experience?

We are hoping to make new friends, see the different dance culture in Milwaukee and enjoy performing locally!

Why do you love to dance?

We love dance because we get to perform with our best friends and for our family and friends.

What is one unique characteristic about you/your group?

One unique characteristic about our group is that we are in the middle of a two week summer intensive, dancing 8 hours each day!

What is your favorite thing about your dance you performed?

Our favorite thing about this performance is that traditionally we do the two songs separately, but it’s fun to mash-up our dances!

Origins

With DanceMKE – What are you hoping to get from this experience?

Origins seeks to showcase and share the passion that we have for dance to the city of Milwaukee. Not only exclusive to that, but also to prepare for later competitions such as World of Dance: Chicago!

Why do you love to dance?

I love to dance, personally as Joshua Yang, because of the freedom it gives me. Being able to move my body to a song or sometimes no song at all, just feels right. Naturally, I enjoy art and being able to do that physically with my body is satisfying to the soul.

What is one unique characteristic about you/your group?

One unique characteristics about Origins is that we are a community based dance company and welcome all levels of adult dancers that seek higher training in dance!

What is your favorite thing about your dance you performed?

The favorite thing about the dance we performed is the commitment of all the dancers give to the piece. Majority of us having “hip-hop” training and taking that style beyond and fusing it with other genres, creates an incredible moment for both dancers and audience members.

Salsabrositas

Salsabrositas didn’t respond to the questionnaire.