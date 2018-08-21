From The Waco Brothers playing at Anodyne to Hillbilly Casino playing at, you guessed it, the casino.

1) WMSE Smash Ale 18 Presents: The Waco Brothers w/ The Tritonics

Friday, August 24. at 8 p.m.

Anodyne, 224 W. Bruce St.

414 763-1143

The line-up– Jon Langford (Mekons, Pine Valley Cosmonauts), Steve Goulding (Mekons, Pine Valley Cosmonauts, Graham Parker & the Rumour), Alan Doughty (Jesus Jones, Dollar Store), Deano (Dollar Store, Wreck), and Tracy Dear (World’s Greatest Living Englishman). Often filling in for Goulding on the Wacos’ Midwestern jaunts is Joe Camarillo (Hushdrops).

Tickets are $12. Get tickets here.

2) The Producers w/Trolley

Friday, August 24, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Shank Hall, 1434 N. Farwell Ave.

414-276-7288

The Producers is a new wave and power pop band from Atlanta, Georgia in the 1980s.

Tickets are $25. Get tickets here.

3) Justin Hayward “Voice of the Moody Blues”

Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Theatre at Vogel Hall at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St.

414-273-7121

Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.

Tickets are $50 and $70. Tickets on sale at the Marcus Center box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com

4) Marcus Center – Taste of Islands



Saturday, August, 25th, 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Peck Pavilion at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St.

414-273-7121

Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra w/ De La Buena

Celebrate the close of the Live at Peck Pavilion series with a celebration of the music, food and culture of the Caribbean Islands.

This event is free and open to the public, no tickets required!

5) Hillbilly Casino

Saturday, August 25 at 9 p.m.

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino – The Fire Pit’s side bar, 1721 W. Canal St.

414-847-7922



This event is free.