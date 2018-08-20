Counties Struggle With Opioid Costs
Ashland County asks voters for property tax hike to handle costs; referendum defeated.
They asked voters to approve a referendum that would have raised property taxes on a home or business valued at $100,000 by $83 per year for five years.
Ashland County voters said no, by almost a two-to-one margin.
The vote is significant, because Ashland County was the first in Wisconsin to ask residents to raise their property taxes to deal with the epidemic of drug abuse.
Statistics suggest some reasons why the Ashland County referendum failed: The median household income in Ashland County is $40,297 – 31 percent lower than the statewide average. Incomes of about 15 percent of its residents are below the poverty guideline. The average age of its residents is 41; the statewide average is 37.
Ashland County Administrator Jeff Beirl said the push to pass the referendum was a “major uphill battle,” since it came after the Ashland School District passed a $34-million construction referendum that raised property taxes on more than half of all county residents.
“Voters rejected the referendum because they feel the property taxes they pay now are a burden,” Beirl added. “When a lot of people are on a fixed income – the elderly – or working for $10 to $16 an hour, paying their annual property tax bill is a burden on their budget and they felt an increase now was unacceptable.”
To make their case, Ashland County officials listed these specific additional drug addiction and abuse costs faced by county government:
*State law requires that methamphetamine cases be prosecuted as felonies. The Ashland District Attorney’s Office prosecuted 303 felony cases in 2017, and one in five of them were meth cases. In 2011, only nine of the 122 felony cases prosecuted involved meth.
Announcing new help for local law officers who must clean up toxic meth labs this month, Attorney General Brad Schimel said, “Meth use and production is threatening our state, and draining law enforcement’s resources.”
An FBI report estimated that, between 2011 and 2015, methamphetamine use in Wisconsin likely expanded by 250 to 300 percent, Schimel added.
*Ashland County’s Health and Human Services Department scrambled to find care for 379 children in 2017, at a cost of $720,909. In 2014, the agency cared for 282 children at a cost of $323,728.
*The Ashland County jail is licensed to care for 67 inmates, but 1,183 inmates were booked into it last year. That crush raised inmates’ health care, transport and other costs. In 2016 alone, the budget for the Sheriff’s Department and jail was overspent by $331,845.
Spending controls imposed by past governors and legislators mean that trying to pass a referendum “is the only option” local governments have to increase their property tax levy, Beirl said.
County officials across Wisconsin are reeling from soaring drug-abuse costs, but that isn’t “a romantic issue like the [high school] football team,” O’Connell said.
County officials will be asking residents to raise their property taxes for services most of them won’t use and “hope” they or a family member never have to use, O’Connell noted. Counties deal with “quality of life” issues, he added.
Even if the Legislature eased levy limits to allow counties to raise more cash to respond to drug-abuse issues, a larger issue is looming, O’Connell said: “The property tax is not sustainable as a long-term source of revenue for local governments.”
Since the referendum failed, Ashland County has no choice but consider some painful fiscal choices, Beirl said.
“All county revenues and expenses will be reviewed. Where we can, fees for services will be increased and expenses will be cut,” Beirl added. “Right now, it is too early in the budget process to identify specific cuts to specific services.”
Steven Walters is a senior producer for the nonprofit public affairs channel WisconsinEye. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com
More about the Opioid Crisis
- The State of Politics: Counties Struggle With Opioid Costs - Steven Walters - Aug 20th, 2018
- Vipond Campaign: ‘Opioids: Clear & Present Danger’ in Race to Replace Sensenbrenner - Dr. Jennifer Hoppe Vipond - Aug 1st, 2018
- PDMP Report Shows Continued Decline in Controlled Substances Dispensed - Gov. Scott Walker - Jul 30th, 2018
- Illegal drugs are strangling the life out of our neighborhoods - Ald. Bob Donovan - Jul 19th, 2018
- Meth A Bigger Issue Than Opioids? - Shamane Mills - Jul 6th, 2018
- Sensenbrenner-Backed Legislation to Fight Synthetic Opioids Clears House - U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner - Jun 15th, 2018
- Community Engagement Session Hosted by Heroin, Opioid and Cocaine Task Force - Ald. Michael Murphy - Jun 4th, 2018
- Brad Schimel and Scott Walker Repeat Mistakes Past; Refuse to Take Legal Action Against Opioid Manufacturers - One Wisconsin Now - Jun 4th, 2018
- State Awards $2.4 Million For Opioid Treatment - Danielle Kaeding - Jun 2nd, 2018
- Campaign Cash: State Politicians Funded by Accused Drug Makers - Wisconsin Democracy Campaign - May 26th, 2018
- City-County Plan Targets Opioid Epidemic - Edgar Mendez - May 22nd, 2018
- Brad Schimel Election Ad Blames Families, Not His Pharmaceutical Donors for Opioid Crisis - One Wisconsin Now - May 17th, 2018
- Governor Walker Announces 10% Drop in Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed Over the Past Year - Gov. Scott Walker - May 16th, 2018
- Cocaine Overdose Deaths Have Nearly Tripled - Ximena Conde - May 15th, 2018
- Bryce Calls on Steil to To Reject Donations from Pharmaceutical Companies Fueling the Opioid Crisis - Randy Bryce - May 9th, 2018
- U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Bill Cassidy Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Halt the Flow of Illicit Fentanyl into the U.S. - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Apr 24th, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Joins Colleagues to Call on Administration to Take Immediate Action to Reduce Price of Life-Saving Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Apr 20th, 2018
- Opioid Crisis: The House Where Addicts Die - Isiah Holmes - Apr 18th, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Helps Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Address the Opioid Crisis - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Apr 17th, 2018
- Op Ed: Stronger Action Needed on Opioid Crisis - Matt Flynn - Apr 14th, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Helps Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Apr 13th, 2018
- Leah Attends Opioid Taskforce Meeting about Alternative Treatments to Pain - State Sen. Leah Vukmir - Apr 13th, 2018
- Walker Signs Vukmir Bill Battling Opioid Crisis - State Sen. Leah Vukmir - Apr 10th, 2018
- Combating the Opioid Crisis: Governor Walker Signs Bipartisan Bills on Opioids into Law - Gov. Scott Walker - Apr 9th, 2018
- Bipartisan Alternative Drug Treatment Program Signed Into Law - State Rep. Evan Goyke - Apr 3rd, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Hosts Roundtable with Green Bay Officials on Fighting the Opioid Epidemic - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Apr 2nd, 2018
- U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin, Todd Young and Edward Markey Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Fight Opioid-Related Infectious Diseases - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 23rd, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces New Funding for Wisconsin to Combat the Opioid Epidemic - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 22nd, 2018
- Vukmir Battles Opioid Epidemic - State Sen. Leah Vukmir - Mar 20th, 2018
- Supervisor Peggy West: Time to Hold Drug Makers Accountable - Sup. Peggy A. West - Mar 14th, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin to Health Insurers: Step Up Response to Opioid Epidemic - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 5th, 2018
- Latest Report Highlights 20 Percent Decrease in Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed from 2015 to 2017 - Gov. Scott Walker - Mar 2nd, 2018
- Tracking Opioid Deaths by ZIP Code - Isiah Holmes - Mar 1st, 2018
- Governor Walker Discusses the Opioid Epidemic at Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Conference - Gov. Scott Walker - Feb 5th, 2018
- Vukmir, Nygren Lead Efforts to Combat the Opioid Epidemic - State Sen. Leah Vukmir - Jan 19th, 2018
- Governor Walker Takes Additional Action to Fight Opioid Crisis - Gov. Scott Walker - Jan 19th, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on President Trump To Renew The Opioid Public Health Emergency - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jan 12th, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on President Trump to Sign Bipartisan Legislation Passed by Congress to Help Halt Flow of Illicit Fentanyl into the United States - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Dec 22nd, 2017
- Drug-Related Deaths To Hit 420 in 2017 - Edgar Mendez - Dec 21st, 2017
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Joins Bipartisan Group of Senators Urging Congressional Leadership to Commit Resources to Opioid Epidemic - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Dec 15th, 2017
- Murphy’s Law: Brad Schimel’s Opioid Problem - Bruce Murphy - Nov 14th, 2017
- Op Ed: State Leaves Counties to Sue Drug Companies - State Senators Janet Bewley and Dave Hansen - Nov 11th, 2017
- Special Report: Opioid Crisis Hits City Hard - Edgar Mendez - Nov 9th, 2017
- Opioid Crisis Still Growing - Dave Fidlin - Oct 30th, 2017
- Op Ed: Nygren, Sidener Dramatize Opioid Problem - Casey Hoff - Oct 18th, 2017
- Op Ed: The Heroin and Opioid Crisis Is Real - Isiah Holmes - Aug 28th, 2017
- The State of Politics: John Nygren’s War on Drug Abuse - Steven Walters - Jul 10th, 2017
- Op Ed: Opioid Crisis Demands Bipartisan Solutions - Jeff Plale - Feb 24th, 2017
- Prescription Drugs Lead Way to Heroin - Wyatt Massey - Mar 17th, 2016
- Heroin Deaths Up 241% Since 2010 - Wyatt Massey - Mar 16th, 2016
The State of Politics
-
Remembering Mike EllisAug 6th, 2018 by Steven Walters
-
ACLU Increases Its ImpactJul 30th, 2018 by Steven Walters
-
State Treasurer Race Heating UpJul 23rd, 2018 by Steven Walters