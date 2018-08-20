Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

When was the last time you drove with someone who was clearly uncomfortable behind the wheel? Knowing that someone isn’t fully secure in their abilities as a driver can cause you anxiety as well. This issue may resolve itself over time, but for some people, a fear of driving may stick with them for quite a while.

This is important because a scared driver is an unsafe driver. Graduated driver licenses are a requirement for 15- to 18-year-old drivers in several states. While the thought of getting their license is an exciting concept for many, the act of getting on the road can cause massive fear in others. If this apprehension and resistance continue, even after practicing with experienced drivers, several things can be done to help move beyond a fear of driving. Here are six ways you (or someone you know) can help overcome this fear:

Take more driver’s courses: Driver’s education classes are required for new drivers to receive a license. However, the same types of classes aren’t usually required for adults learning to drive. Since a lot of new drivers are scared they will get into an accident, there is nothing wrong with taking any additional courses. Conquer the freeway: If getting on the highway is something that you find terrifying, try to start driving on smaller or less frequently used highways. This is a very common fear which many overcome. Stay in the right lane, go slow and steady until you gain confidence. Don’t drive alone: Some drivers simply feel more comfortable with a passenger in the car. With new teen drivers, they are usually required to spend some time with an experienced driver for a short duration after getting their license. If you find yourself continuing to have those feelings, just ask a friend to join you on the ride! Drive during the daytime: A large percentage of fatal crashes occur at night. Night driving is more difficult due to visibility and other road conditions that vary from the day. Work on gaining control during the daytime until you feel ready to drive at night. Continue to drive: This applies especially after an accident. It is important to gain experience behind the wheel, which is only gained by getting out and spending time on the road. If you would like to avoid having to take alternate transportation for the rest of your life, make sure you maintain a current license and stay practiced. A time may come when you will have to drive in case of an emergency. Keep calm: A lot of factors are at play when driving, and thinking about them all can be overwhelming. If you are struggling to keep your nerves under control, use some classic breathing exercises. Try not to get distracted, put on some music that you find calming and focus on the road.

Experiencing the freedom that comes with driving is a privilege that you should be able to enjoy. Maintaining confidence while driving is essential to the safety of everyone on the road, including yourself. In case you are injured by a new driver, you should speak with the experienced car accident attorneys at Hupy and Abraham, S.C. by calling 800-800-5678 or by visiting www.hupy.com.