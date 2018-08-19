FIS Leases Space in City
Plus: Is there a streetcar backup plan if The Couture is delayed?
Fidelity Information Services, better known as FIS, is leaving Menomonee Falls for an office building on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
While the firm isn’t making the jump to downtown that a number of suburban companies have, the news is good for the city.
The company, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, is leasing 124,500 square feet of space at 11200 W. Parkland Ave. The new location is in the same business park as a company data center.
FIS acquired Brown Deer-based Metavante in 2009. The company still maintains an office in Brown Deer. FIS provides banking and payment technology services.
The building underwent extensive renovations in late 2016, including a complete refresh of the lobby and a new fitness center equipped with men’s and women’s locker rooms according to a press release from deal broker Founders 3.
FIS will join Global Industrial in the 222,704-square-foot building
Alternate Plans for The Hop
Tom Daykin reported that the city has been preparing a Plan B for the streetcar should The Couture and its streetcar station not be built. The second phase of the streetcar, scheduled to open in 2019, relies on the streetcar turning from E. Michigan St. to E. Clybourn Ave. via an open-air station at the base of the proposed 44-story apartment building.
As Daykin reported, the city and developer Barrett Lo have been mum on the details of a backup plan should the tower not be built on time.
Barrett Lo is still working through the complicated process of putting the project’s financing stack together, which is now contingent on a federal loan guarantee. The company has said they hope to break ground in October.
All the interested parties offered Daykin assurances the project would be built in time, but none would explain what would happen if the oft-delayed project got pushed back once again.
