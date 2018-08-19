The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plenty of Horne: Nicolet High School Tunnel Will Close
Only tunnel under I-43 to be shut down permanently. School, state officials won’t say why.
Aug 17th, 2018 by Michael Horne
2. Vote Tuesday: Democratic Candidate Guide
Packed Democratic gubernatorial race and county sheriff contest are top items on Tuesday’s ballot.
Aug 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: 23 Election Winners and Losers
Beyond the vote totals, who were the other winners and losers in yesterday’s election?
Aug 15th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: MillerCoors Razes Historic Gettelman Building
Brewery’s demolition part of compromise to add parking, preserve Gettleman house.
Aug 16th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: The Legend of Leah Vukmir
Once considered a horrible legislator, she’s now one of the Capitol’s “heaviest hitters.”
Nov 8th, 2016 by Bruce Murphy
6. Plats and Parcels: Harbor District Emerges
All the sudden the sleepy harbor is the place for hundreds of million in development.
Aug 12th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Popping Up Around Brady Street
One of the city’s oldest neighborhoods is a hotbed for new construction.
Aug 10th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Streets: Silver Spring Has Wild History
Ethnic fights, ice harvesting, tub races, pigeon shooting and more.
Aug 15th, 2018 by Carl Baehr
9. Now Serving: New Vegan Bakery For Bay View
Plus: new health food restaurant for Downtown, new diner in Walker’s Point.
Aug 14th, 2018 by Zach Komassa
10. Dining: Don’s Diner to Open in Walker’s Point
A new Stand Eat Drink venue, more restaurant than tavern, in former location of c1880.
Aug 13th, 2018 by Zach Komassa
Press Releases
1. City Leader Kalan R. Haywood Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin 16th Assembly District
“Together we will breathe new life into the 16th District.”
Jun 1st, 2018 by Kalan R. Haywood
2. Harbor View Plaza Selected as Name for the Harbor District’s First Waterfront Park
A groundbreaking event is scheduled for Friday, August 24th at 1:30 pm at Harbor View Plaza (600 E. Greenfield Ave.)
Aug 15th, 2018 by Harbor District
3. Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Challenges “Pro-Education” Governor Scott Walker to a Debate
“As an education publisher, I believe a public debate will help inform the Wisconsin electorate about key education issues that frankly we just don’t hear enough about from our education leadership.”
Jul 10th, 2018 by Robert Meyer
4. Kelda Roys Endorsed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
“I’m tremendously honored to be endorsed by Senator Gillibrand.”
Jul 18th, 2018 by Kelda Roys
5. Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2018 Gate Promotions
Enjoy the World’s Largest Celebration of Irish and Celtic Music and Culture at a Discount
Aug 6th, 2018 by CelticMKE
6. Attorney Michael Hupy to Represent Milwaukee’s First Injured Streetcar Track Victim
“I have been a vocal critic of the streetcar from beginning…”
Aug 10th, 2018 by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
7. Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Forced Scott Walker into a Primary with $10 in Outside Campaign Contributions
“My supporters worked extremely hard to get me on the ballot.”
Jul 26th, 2018 by Robert Meyer
8. 2nd Annual Venetian Boat Parade to be held August 18, 2018 through McKinley Marina
Fun, Free, Family Event Open to the General Public in Veterans Park
Aug 14th, 2018 by Milwaukee Community Sailing Center
9. Streetcar Called “Disaster”
Statement of Alderman Mark A. Borkowski
Aug 17th, 2018 by Ald. Mark Borkowski
10. Eight dead in eight days – What Milwaukee needs to do to turn things around but won’t
The carnage continues as countless shootings have devastating impact on neighborhoods
Aug 9th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan
