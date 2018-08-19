Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 19th, 2018 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Plenty of Horne: Nicolet High School Tunnel Will Close

1. Plenty of Horne: Nicolet High School Tunnel Will Close

Only tunnel under I-43 to be shut down permanently. School, state officials won’t say why.

Aug 17th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Vote Tuesday: Democratic Candidate Guide

2. Vote Tuesday: Democratic Candidate Guide

Packed Democratic gubernatorial race and county sheriff contest are top items on Tuesday’s ballot.

Aug 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: 23 Election Winners and Losers

3. Murphy’s Law: 23 Election Winners and Losers

Beyond the vote totals, who were the other winners and losers in yesterday’s election?

Aug 15th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: MillerCoors Razes Historic Gettelman Building

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: MillerCoors Razes Historic Gettelman Building

Brewery’s demolition part of compromise to add parking, preserve Gettleman house.

Aug 16th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Legend of Leah Vukmir

5. Murphy’s Law: The Legend of Leah Vukmir

Once considered a horrible legislator, she’s now one of the Capitol’s “heaviest hitters.”

Nov 8th, 2016 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: Harbor District Emerges

6. Plats and Parcels: Harbor District Emerges

All the sudden the sleepy harbor is the place for hundreds of million in development.

Aug 12th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Popping Up Around Brady Street

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Popping Up Around Brady Street

One of the city’s oldest neighborhoods is a hotbed for new construction.

Aug 10th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

City Streets: Silver Spring Has Wild History

8. City Streets: Silver Spring Has Wild History

Ethnic fights, ice harvesting, tub races, pigeon shooting and more.

Aug 15th, 2018 by Carl Baehr

Now Serving: New Vegan Bakery For Bay View

9. Now Serving: New Vegan Bakery For Bay View

Plus: new health food restaurant for Downtown, new diner in Walker’s Point.

Aug 14th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

Dining: Don’s Diner to Open in Walker’s Point

10. Dining: Don’s Diner to Open in Walker’s Point

A new Stand Eat Drink venue, more restaurant than tavern, in former location of c1880.

Aug 13th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

City Leader Kalan R. Haywood Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin 16th Assembly District

1. City Leader Kalan R. Haywood Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin 16th Assembly District

“Together we will breathe new life into the 16th District.”

Jun 1st, 2018 by Kalan R. Haywood

Harbor View Plaza Selected as Name for the Harbor District’s First Waterfront Park

2. Harbor View Plaza Selected as Name for the Harbor District’s First Waterfront Park

A groundbreaking event is scheduled for Friday, August 24th at 1:30 pm at Harbor View Plaza (600 E. Greenfield Ave.)

Aug 15th, 2018 by Harbor District

Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Challenges “Pro-Education” Governor Scott Walker to a Debate

3. Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Challenges “Pro-Education” Governor Scott Walker to a Debate

“As an education publisher, I believe a public debate will help inform the Wisconsin electorate about key education issues that frankly we just don’t hear enough about from our education leadership.”

Jul 10th, 2018 by Robert Meyer

Kelda Roys Endorsed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

4. Kelda Roys Endorsed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

“I’m tremendously honored to be endorsed by Senator Gillibrand.”

Jul 18th, 2018 by Kelda Roys

Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2018 Gate Promotions

5. Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2018 Gate Promotions

Enjoy the World’s Largest Celebration of Irish and Celtic Music and Culture at a Discount

Aug 6th, 2018 by CelticMKE

Attorney Michael Hupy to Represent Milwaukee’s First Injured Streetcar Track Victim

6. Attorney Michael Hupy to Represent Milwaukee’s First Injured Streetcar Track Victim

“I have been a vocal critic of the streetcar from beginning…”

Aug 10th, 2018 by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Forced Scott Walker into a Primary with $10 in Outside Campaign Contributions

7. Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Forced Scott Walker into a Primary with $10 in Outside Campaign Contributions

“My supporters worked extremely hard to get me on the ballot.”

Jul 26th, 2018 by Robert Meyer

2nd Annual Venetian Boat Parade to be held August 18, 2018 through McKinley Marina

8. 2nd Annual Venetian Boat Parade to be held August 18, 2018 through McKinley Marina

Fun, Free, Family Event Open to the General Public in Veterans Park

Aug 14th, 2018 by Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

Streetcar Called “Disaster”

9. Streetcar Called “Disaster”

Statement of Alderman Mark A. Borkowski

Aug 17th, 2018 by Ald. Mark Borkowski

Eight dead in eight days – What Milwaukee needs to do to turn things around but won’t

10. Eight dead in eight days – What Milwaukee needs to do to turn things around but won’t

The carnage continues as countless shootings have devastating impact on neighborhoods

Aug 9th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us