Lady Soul is gone.

Aretha Franklin, a truly indispensable voice of this or any time, has passed away. She’ll live on through the magic of technology, which is how most of us experienced her. I was lucky enough to see her once. It was long ago and that memory is still with me. She was rocking in an oversize cowboy hat as she sang at the Summerfest Main Stage, doing things only she could do. It was there I first noticed her casual mastery of the piano. She used that instrument like a divining rod, to guide her forward and find the heart of the song. It never failed and, with or without it, neither did she. How can we listen now and not marvel at how someone this magnificent actually lived and breathed? It seems impossible.

Aretha sang gospel, soul and blues, but she could’ve easily been an operatic diva. She proved that when she filled in for an ailing Luciano Pavarotti and sang a stunning “Nessun Dorma” at the Grammys. Of course, singing opera was never in the cards — who needs highbrow when you’re busy inventing your own genre?

She was destined for greatness, the daughter of the Reverend C.L. Franklin, whose legendary sermons were heard across the country, and she had to stand on chairs to be seen at first. As early as age fourteen, when she first recorded, the Aretha we all recognize was already there. Does this sound like a kid to you? I wonder if she ever really was young. She was, but it didn’t last long: Her first child was born when she was thirteen and by the time she was eighteen she was off to New York, determined to make it.

There would be a short delay. Before the big hits came, she had a respectable career on Columbia Records. They got it just a little wrong, even if the results were pretty good. The strategy was to have her sing polished arrangements of jazz and standards and market her to more of a supper club crowd. I wrote about her more than respectable version of Hoagy Carmichaels Skylark here . But Aretha wasn’t looking for respectable, she wanted R-E-S-P-E-C-T, so she left Columbia for Atlantic, the label that made legends ofand other gritty greats. It was there she came into her own.

In a truly inspired move, producer Jerry Wexler took her down to Muscle Shoals to cut some sides with the stellar session men there. They got two songs before regrouping in New York after a nasty tussle between her husband and a racist trumpet player who might have been sent from central casting to play that ugly role. One of those songs they managed to get done was the seminal “I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You.” It became her first hit and still stands today as a template for the perfect soul song. The lyrics, a tale of blind devotion to the wrong man, are a snapshot of the unsolvable riddle of human nature. The music that simmers beneath it builds an insane amount of tension over the course of two long verses. The fireworks arrive very close to the end with that unforgettable bridge and coda. Prepare to laugh and cry at the same time right around the three minute mark. This performance announced a generational talent, one that would serve up a whole lot of serious thrills and chills over the course of her career.

Dan Penn and Chips Moman, both key players at Muscle Shoals, were among the fortunate few who got to hear Aretha sing one of their songs. (I wrote about it here.) Penn has described the awe he felt when he first heard “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” coming out of the studio monitors. Luckily he was in no danger of falling out of a balcony like Carole King almost did at The Lincoln Center. When Aretha sang “You Make Me Feel like A Natural Woman” at that tribute to King, I was afraid the author of that song wouldn’t make it. I think it has to be the greatest vocal performance of all time. (Watch President Obama second my notion by wiping a tear from his eye here.) Who wouldn’t trade places with one of those great writers?

Then there was Aretha the cultural icon. She is permanently linked to the civil rights movement and when she sang “Respect,” an already great song by Otis Redding, it became a rallying cry for the women’s movement. (Check out this fiery live version.) Many artists strive for this kind of relevance, but without the kind of visceral wallop that voice provided, it’s impossible to achieve the things she did. That in-the-moment impact she delivered so regularly was all about black gospel music. That was always her touchstone. To love Aretha is to love the gift of black culture. To do so without trying, even a little, to solve the terrible predicament black families find themselves in across the country just seems ungrateful.

I could go on for days (and probably will) playing clips from the rest of her wonderful career. One of her specialties was providing comfort and inspiration when other important figures left us. She sang at the funerals of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. Here is a snippet of her singing for gospel great Mahalia Jackson. Now it’s someone else’s turn to sing for her. No pressure, right? I hope Mavis Staples is warming up somewhere, ready to honor The Queen of Soul. Like her, she grew up in the church, the daughter of a beloved figure. Whoever it turns out to be will have have a formidable task trying to do justice to the miracle that was Aretha Franklin.