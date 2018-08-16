Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Broken Bat Brewing Company, a baseball-themed brewery and tap room in the Historic Third Ward, was thrown an unfortunate curve ball this May. A steam pipe used to heat its brewing system exploded, propelling scalding hot steam throughout the brewery and destroying and melting much of the equipment. But after some quick action from its owners, Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee, and 10 weeks of heavy remodeling, Broken Bat is back up and swinging. And now with new beers and a new outdoor patio, it’s better than ever.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to celebrate this brewing company’s reopening on August 30 starting at 6 p.m. An RSVP is required because space is limited. Members are allowed to bring a guest, but must request an additional ticket when claiming their tickets.

Broken Bat is located on the lower level of the building at 231 E. Buffalo St. in the Third Ward. The owners offer 10 original baseball-themed beers on tap, from their Straight Chedd apricot pale ale, to their Golden Sombrero pilsner, Spin It double IPA and Flashin Leather blonde ale. Just last week, they partnered with Two Brothers Beverage Company to create Brew City Nitro Coffee on tap, for those looking for something other than a beer.

The event itself is meant to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy-going way for our staff and writers, readers and supporters to get together for tasty beers and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not. The party starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, along with discounted beers and a chance to see the brewing company’s wonderful renovations. All attendees will receive $2 off their pints of beer, as well as an introduction from the owners.

We’d love to have a locally made craft beer with you. Broken Bat offers seating indoors and out, as well as multiple televisions for the baseball fans.

So RSVP today.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We would love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for $9/month and you will immediately be able to reserve your Beer Bash tickets. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with faster moving photo browser and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events in town (Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair, Florentine Opera and the Milwaukee Film Festival to name a few), as well as unique tours and other deals.

For more about the perks of becoming a member, visit this page.

And claim your Beer Bash tickets here.