Predict the Election, Win Free Prizes

Just how smart are Urban Milwaukee readers? We are about to find out.

Think you know how today’s election will turn out? Here’s your chance to prove it. We’re running a contest to see just how savvy our readers are.

We’re awarding prizes for the closest answer to the correct result for each of the following questions.

The winning Democratic candidate for Governor will receive what percentage of the vote? Name the top four vote-getters in the Democratic primary for Governor in order. Who will win the Republican US Senate primary and what will the gap be (by percentage) between first place and second place? What two candidates will advance to the general election in the Common Council’s 5th District race?

Need help? Read our Democratic, Republican, or Common Council election guides.

Winners will receive a free month of membership to Urban Milwaukee. All participants will receive a discount code for shopping at Urban Milwaukee: The Store. Existing members are welcome to participate and will receive a “20 percent off” coupon to the Urban Milwaukee store.

Answers must be submitted by the time the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

It is not necessary to vote to participate in the contest, but we strongly recommend that you do.

