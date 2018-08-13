Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

For the past two years, I have been a Solution Developer at TESCHGlobal, a modern professional services company committed to enabling data-driven organizations through its unmatched delivery of customized application development and data management solutions. Most of my work has been in creating and supporting software applications for healthcare companies. This is something I find deeply meaningful since I have so many family and friends who have medical problems. When a medical crisis happens, it affects us and our loved ones so directly. I’m very happy that my work is helping ensure their data is being kept secure and well managed. When disaster hits, the last thing one wants to worry about is how their sensitive information is handled.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’m relatively new to the Milwaukee area and moved here from Whitewater, WI when I started my job two years ago. When I was little, I loved seeing all the beautiful homes as we drove through to visit family in Illinois.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

Summer is the best! When winter lets up this city really blooms!

Beautiful! There is so much beauty in Milwaukee. Whether it’s the ornate architecture, views of Lake Michigan or lovely parks, Milwaukee is a beautiful city.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Story Hill BKC is my favorite Milwaukee restaurant. Within walking distance, I take my family there when they visit and I go with friends pretty frequently. Their shared plates are made from locally procured food and is super tasty. The atmosphere is warm and inviting. Nothing is better than having a chill evening with friends sampling Story Hill BKC’s impressive wine collection.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is a crown jewel of Milwaukee’s cultural offerings. A performance a while back with Itzhak Perlman really stands out as masterful. Just recently, I went to the Basilica of St. Josaphat for the first time to hear the MSO perform Handel’s Water Music. When I was a kid, I wore out my parent’s cassette because I listened to it so much. It was a real treat hearing MSO perform it live. Also, the basilica, built by Polish immigrants more than a century ago, is a feast for the eyes.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal weekend involves sleeping in and then getting breakfast at Story Hill BKC. After that, going for a hike at Seven Bridges Park where you can walk along the cliff overlooking our great Lake Michigan is a real treat. A trip to the nearby Outpost coop is always made enjoyable by the friendly staff as well. A bike ride along the Hank Aaron State Trail makes for a lovely afternoon. Dinner and then a movie at the beautiful Landmark Theater with friends would really top off the weekend.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

Story Hill is a gem of a neighborhood. We have a plethora of nice restaurants and fun bars all within walking distance. There is easy access to trails and parks. Also nearby is the Soldiers Home campus. It was built after the Civil War to care for returning veterans and is a time capsule of Victorian architecture. A walk among the old buildings is always thought provoking.