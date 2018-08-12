The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Why the Historic Pumping Station Was Demolished
Could Michels have saved the building and incorporated it into its $100 million plan?
Aug 7th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Announces $100 Million Harbor District Plan
Apartments, a hotel, multiple office buildings and new restaurants planned.
Aug 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Should City Buy Third Ward Swing Bridge?
Ald. Robert Bauman advances idea to turn swing bridge into pedestrian bridge.
Aug 3rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Urban Reads: Bill Includes Bicycle Tax
All the city news you can use.
Aug 5th, 2018 by Jeff Wood
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Up-Down Milwaukee Opening This Month
Barcade will become western anchor for Brady Street.
Aug 8th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Now Serving: Mexican Spot Opening in East Town
Plus: Snifters introduces brunch and FieriCon is coming to Walker’s Point.
Aug 7th, 2018 by Zach Komassa
7. House Confidential: A Home Built for Entertaining
Owners of this riverfront home hold their share of Democratic fundraisers.
Aug 10th, 2018 by Michael Horne
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Popping Up Around Brady Street
One of the city’s oldest neighborhoods is a hotbed for new construction.
Aug 10th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: New Lower East Side Apartments
Klein Development developing 96-unit building south of E. Brady St.
Aug 3rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Bar Exam: Nomad’s Worldly Beer Garden
The Nomad is a Brady Street fixture and its patio has become a destination in its own right.
Aug 7th, 2018 by Michael Horne
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Attorney Michael Hupy to Represent Milwaukee’s First Injured Streetcar Track Victim
“I have been a vocal critic of the streetcar from beginning…”
Aug 10th, 2018 by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
2. Scott Walker Accidentally Reveals the Truth With Press Conference on Public Safety
‘The Only Thing 25-Year Politician Scott Walker Cares About Keeping Safe is His Own Job’
Aug 8th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
3. Eight dead in eight days – What Milwaukee needs to do to turn things around but won’t
The carnage continues as countless shootings have devastating impact on neighborhoods
Aug 9th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan
4. Scott Walker Cannot Defend His Racist Corrections Disaster
‘On Corrections, Walker Always Makes the Wrong Decision and Always for the Wrong Reason’
Aug 7th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
5. The City of Milwaukee and Bird Cooperate to Overcome Restrictions on E-Scooters
New framework will help Milwaukee bring a new, innovative transportation option safely and legally to the city.
Aug 6th, 2018 by Bird
6. Foxconn Launches $1 Million “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” Competition
Encouraging Participation by Students, Faculty, and Staff Across Wisconsin this Fall to Generate Ideas for Smart Cities; Unveils Website for More Information on this Exciting Competition
Aug 7th, 2018 by Foxconn Technology Group
7. Two cops dead and homicides, shootings, violence and disorder continue – where’s the plan, Tom?
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – August 6, 2018
Aug 6th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan
8. Marquette biologist receives $900,000 National Science Foundation grant to study cell biology research
Dr. Rosemary A. Stuart credits the award to the hard work and successes of her research team.
Aug 3rd, 2018 by Marquette University
9. Ticket Sales Begin for World-Class Chinese Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens, Sept. 21–Oct. 21
45 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays will illuminate the Boerner Botanical Gardens
Aug 8th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks
10. Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2018 Gate Promotions
Enjoy the World’s Largest Celebration of Irish and Celtic Music and Culture at a Discount
Aug 6th, 2018 by CelticMKE
