By - Aug 12th, 2018 08:00 am
Eyes on Milwaukee: Why the Historic Pumping Station Was Demolished

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Why the Historic Pumping Station Was Demolished

Could Michels have saved the building and incorporated it into its $100 million plan?

Aug 7th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Announces $100 Million Harbor District Plan

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Announces $100 Million Harbor District Plan

Apartments, a hotel, multiple office buildings and new restaurants planned.

Aug 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Should City Buy Third Ward Swing Bridge?

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Should City Buy Third Ward Swing Bridge?

Ald. Robert Bauman advances idea to turn swing bridge into pedestrian bridge.

Aug 3rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Urban Reads: Bill Includes Bicycle Tax

4. Urban Reads: Bill Includes Bicycle Tax

All the city news you can use.

Aug 5th, 2018 by Jeff Wood

Eyes on Milwaukee: Up-Down Milwaukee Opening This Month

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Up-Down Milwaukee Opening This Month

Barcade will become western anchor for Brady Street.

Aug 8th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Mexican Spot Opening in East Town

6. Now Serving: Mexican Spot Opening in East Town

Plus: Snifters introduces brunch and FieriCon is coming to Walker’s Point.

Aug 7th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

House Confidential: A Home Built for Entertaining

7. House Confidential: A Home Built for Entertaining

Owners of this riverfront home hold their share of Democratic fundraisers.

Aug 10th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Popping Up Around Brady Street

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Popping Up Around Brady Street

One of the city’s oldest neighborhoods is a hotbed for new construction.

Aug 10th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: New Lower East Side Apartments

9. Friday Photos: New Lower East Side Apartments

Klein Development developing 96-unit building south of E. Brady St.

Aug 3rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Bar Exam: Nomad’s Worldly Beer Garden

10. Bar Exam: Nomad’s Worldly Beer Garden

The Nomad is a Brady Street fixture and its patio has become a destination in its own right.

Aug 7th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Attorney Michael Hupy to Represent Milwaukee’s First Injured Streetcar Track Victim

1. Attorney Michael Hupy to Represent Milwaukee’s First Injured Streetcar Track Victim

“I have been a vocal critic of the streetcar from beginning…”

Aug 10th, 2018 by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Scott Walker Accidentally Reveals the Truth With Press Conference on Public Safety

2. Scott Walker Accidentally Reveals the Truth With Press Conference on Public Safety

‘The Only Thing 25-Year Politician Scott Walker Cares About Keeping Safe is His Own Job’

Aug 8th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Eight dead in eight days – What Milwaukee needs to do to turn things around but won’t

3. Eight dead in eight days – What Milwaukee needs to do to turn things around but won’t

The carnage continues as countless shootings have devastating impact on neighborhoods

Aug 9th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Scott Walker Cannot Defend His Racist Corrections Disaster

4. Scott Walker Cannot Defend His Racist Corrections Disaster

‘On Corrections, Walker Always Makes the Wrong Decision and Always for the Wrong Reason’

Aug 7th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

The City of Milwaukee and Bird Cooperate to Overcome Restrictions on E-Scooters

5. The City of Milwaukee and Bird Cooperate to Overcome Restrictions on E-Scooters

New framework will help Milwaukee bring a new, innovative transportation option safely and legally to the city.

Aug 6th, 2018 by Bird

Foxconn Launches $1 Million “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” Competition

6. Foxconn Launches $1 Million “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” Competition

Encouraging Participation by Students, Faculty, and Staff Across Wisconsin this Fall to Generate Ideas for Smart Cities; Unveils Website for More Information on this Exciting Competition

Aug 7th, 2018 by Foxconn Technology Group

Two cops dead and homicides, shootings, violence and disorder continue – where’s the plan, Tom?

7. Two cops dead and homicides, shootings, violence and disorder continue – where’s the plan, Tom?

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – August 6, 2018

Aug 6th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Marquette biologist receives $900,000 National Science Foundation grant to study cell biology research

8. Marquette biologist receives $900,000 National Science Foundation grant to study cell biology research

Dr. Rosemary A. Stuart credits the award to the hard work and successes of her research team.

Aug 3rd, 2018 by Marquette University

Ticket Sales Begin for World-Class Chinese Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens, Sept. 21–Oct. 21

9. Ticket Sales Begin for World-Class Chinese Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens, Sept. 21–Oct. 21

45 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays will illuminate the Boerner Botanical Gardens

Aug 8th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks

Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2018 Gate Promotions

10. Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2018 Gate Promotions

Enjoy the World’s Largest Celebration of Irish and Celtic Music and Culture at a Discount

Aug 6th, 2018 by CelticMKE

