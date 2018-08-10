Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Last week we checked in on apartment building just south of Brady Street, this week we’ll head just a few blocks north of the Lower East Side main street to E. Land Pl.

Ogden Multifamily Partners is developing an apartment building dubbed Nine10 at Land Place at 910 E. Land Pl. Permits on file with the city, indicate the five-story, 30-unit building will have a final height of 60 feet. Parking will be included in the building.

An Apartments.com listing notes that the project will include an even mix of one- and two-bedroom units, but rental rates are not listed.

The site isn’t an easy one to build on. The rear of the lot slopes sharply downhill towards N. Water St. and the Milwaukee River. To fit a building on the site, architecture firm Striegel-Agacki Studio designed a large column to support the rear of the building. That support will be clearly visible to patrons of Red Lion Pub, which is located below the project along N. Water St. Riverwest residents and visitors will also find the building emerging from their skyline photos taken from Kilbourn Park.

The project, which is not far from Ogden & Company Inc.‘s office at 1665 N. Water St., is the firm’s second in the neighborhood in as many years. The firm recently completed the Keystone on Brady mixed-use apartment building. That project, which sits at the northwest corner of the intersection of E. Brady St. and N. Humboldt Ave., occupies one of the most visible locations on one of the city’s classic streets according to Ogden principal Jason Pietsch.

Due to an unfortunate circumstance, Ogden might have the chance to develop another site in the area in the coming year. A triplex across the street from the new building has a standing raze order after a fire severely damaged the structure in late May. The site could also end up being redeveloped as a new single-family home, as many sites in the neighborhood have been in recent years.

We last checked in on the project in April.

Photos

Fire Photos

