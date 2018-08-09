New Escape Room for Brady Street

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

August 6th through 10th is Brady Street week at Urban Milwaukee. Visit the site daily for dining reviews, development news, business profiles, tavern profiles and more. Coverage sponsored by the Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID#11)

If you feel like testing your friendships in a high-stress situation, Save Milwaukee has just the thing for you. Opening in September, the company will be bringing a new escape room to 1220 E. Brady St.

The escape room’s pretext will be “McSnooty’s Art Gallery,” which doubles as “a front for credit card thieves.” Groups of up to 20 “agents” can participate, with the mission of finding proof of McSnooty’s crimes in under 60 minutes. According to a blog post announcing the news, “McSnooty’s” will be one of the largest escape rooms in the world and will have new, completely different clues from Save Milwaukee’s other escape rooms.

Levin emphasizes three qualities that make his escape rooms differ from the rest, with the first being “no one is ever locked in.” Additionally, the rooms’ themes are all tied to Milwaukee in some way and private bookings are required to participate. The private bookings are required to ensure that a group is never paired up with someone they do not know.

“McSnooty’s” will be Save Milwaukee’s third escape room. The other two, “The Device” and “Tailgate,” are located inside the Marshall Building at 207 E. Buffalo St.

Bookings at the the Buffalo St. locations can be made here. Save Milwaukee recommends children be at least 10 years old, and that children under 14 years old be accompanied by an adult.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.