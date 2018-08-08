Dancers from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines will compete for a chance to compete in the finals.

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a second season of its summer dance competition DanceMKE. DanceMKE is presented as part of the Live at Peck series sponsored by the Molitor Foundation and Urban Milwaukee. The competition began on July 31 and continues with preliminary rounds culminating in the finals on August 21.

Talented dancers from all backgrounds and disciplines will compete for nine spots in the finals. Week one finalists included SueMo Dance Company, Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance and Bella Via Dance Studio.

A wide talented artists are competing for cash prizes, trophies as well as bragging rights as the winners of DanceMKE. There will be a little something for everyone with a wide variety of dance styles including hip hop, modern, ballet, folk/ethnic and more!

Join the fun each week at 7:00 p.m. as preliminary rounds continue on August 14 presented at the Peck Pavilion at the Marcus Center. The audience gets a chance to inform the judges’ choices by weighing in via smart-phone voting each week to help their favorite dancers reach the finals. Watch and see who will be chosen to compete in the finals on Tuesday August 21 and be called the winner of DanceMKE 2018.

DanceMKE is hosted by local media personality Van (The Man) McNeil. Attendees can get in the fun as well with a free dance class taught by local instructors.

DanceMKE is presented free as part of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts summer performance series: Live at Peck Pavilion. All performances are free and open to the public.

For more information on the DanceMKE schedule and all of the free Live at Peck events visit: http://www.marcuscenter.org