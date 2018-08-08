Get an up close look at The Hop and ask questions of the experts leading the project.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Join Urban Milwaukee for an insiders’ tour of The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar starter system. The tour will include a behind-the-scenes look at the Operations and Maintenance Facility under Interstate 794 as well as a short walk of the route along W. St. Paul Ave.

Leading the tour will be project leaders City Engineer Jeff Polenske and Department of City Development Economic Development Specialist Dan Casanova. The two will explain how the project came together, give an update on the project timeline, provide an update on the extensive testing process, walk through how the system could be expanded and answer questions from the audience.

The tour is available only to Urban Milwaukee members. Space is extremely limited, so sign up today.

The tour beings at 4:30 p.m. on August 14th at the yard outside of the Operations and Maintenance Facility. Enter the northeast corner of the yard near the intersection of N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. (4th St.) and W. Clybourn St. An RSVP is required.

New members can join the tour as long as tickets remain available. Membership starts at $9/month.

About Urban Milwaukee Membership

Access to the tour is just the beginning to all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, as well as be eligible to get free tickets to many Milwaukee events. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What will you get by becoming a member?

Access to advertising-free daily or weekly emails

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store located at 755 N. Milwaukee St.

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $9/month or $99/year.