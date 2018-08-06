Most Travelers Through General Mitchell Since 2012

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport is on pace for its largest yearly number of travelers in six years.

The airport’s latest travel data shows more than 3.5 million passengers through the first six months of the year, up 3 percent from the same period in 2017 and the highest total since 2012.

Airport spokesman Harold Mester said Mitchell is seeing new customers through low-cost carriers like Frontier and Allegiant.

“We’re drawing in people who may not have traveled by air otherwise,” Mester said. “These ultra-low fares bring in people from a wider catchment area. People are driving into Milwaukee from Madison or the Fox Valley or northern Illinois to take advantage of these low fares.”

Traditional carriers also continue to add new routes and expand existing ones – all of which, Mester said, sets the stage for future growth as well.

“The more people that choose Mitchell Airport, the airlines respond to that by adding even more service,” Mester said. “More service, more frequent flights, more seasonal flights that are going year round. Ultimately, the customer wins when there are more choices and more flights.”

Low-Cost Airlines Boost General Mitchell Airport’s Passenger Traffic was originally published by Wisconsin Public Raido.