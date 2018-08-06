Free Irish Fest Tickets for New Members

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture is right in our very own backyard. Milwaukee’s Irish Fest spans four days, utilizes 17 stages, and offers over 100 entertainment acts. August 16-19 is that time of year to dust off your shamrocks and stretch your legs, because we want you to jig on over to the Summerfest Grounds, for free.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal until our tickets run out. If you sign up to become a monthly or annual member, you’ll receive two free Irish Fest tickets, valued at $40. (Each ticket is good for one free admission Aug 17 – 19). That’s just the beginning to all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, as well as be eligible to get free tickets to many other Milwaukee events. If you love Irish music, or you’ve been waiting all year for some corned beef and cabbage, this deal is perfect for you. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What will you get by becoming a member?

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $9/month, and during this limited-time deal, you’ll receive free admission to Irish Fest for you and a guest. The tickets are valued at just under half of the price of being a member for the entire year. And signing up is easy.

So become a member today and get your tickets to Milwaukee’s Irish Fest, while supplies last. Join now! (And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a pair of Irish Fest tickets as part of your membership.)

Irish Fest runs from August 16-19 at the Summerfest Grounds. For a full lineup of activities, music, and vendors, visit their website.