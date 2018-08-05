Urban Milwaukee
The Milverine Gets a Music Video

1. The Milverine Gets a Music Video

Milwaukee’s most famous pedestrian now has a tribute song.

Jul 30th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: The Public Museum’s Big Plans

2. Plats and Parcels: The Public Museum’s Big Plans

Plus: Froedtert is practicing good urbanism and Good City is good for the city.

Jul 29th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Are Democratic Candidates Too Liberal?

3. Murphy’s Law: Are Democratic Candidates Too Liberal?

Walker is very vulnerable, but his challengers are blowing it with far-left campaigns.

Jul 31st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: Schmidt Will Get $1 Million Pension

4. Murphy’s Law: Schmidt Will Get $1 Million Pension

Acting Sheriff doesn’t deny it, refuses to say whether he will sign waiver of backdrop benefit.

Aug 2nd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee Changes Policy On Comments

5. Urban Milwaukee Changes Policy On Comments

Historic change in publication will accept comments from members only.

Aug 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Wisconsin Budget: Walker Rewards Kimberly-Clark For Layoffs?

6. Wisconsin Budget: Walker Rewards Kimberly-Clark For Layoffs?

Proposed state deal gives company subsidy if no more than 7 percent of workers eliminated.

Aug 2nd, 2018 by Jon Peacock

Murphy’s Law: Schmidt Pension At Issue In Sheriff Race?

7. Murphy’s Law: Schmidt Pension At Issue In Sheriff Race?

Acting Sheriff could collect a lot from taxpayers. Will he waive lucrative backdrop benefit?

Aug 2nd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Debuts New Parking Meters

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Debuts New Parking Meters

All 7,000 will ultimately be switched. Not sexy says Barrett, but he thinks public will approve.

Aug 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Should City Buy Third Ward Swing Bridge?

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Should City Buy Third Ward Swing Bridge?

Ald. Robert Bauman advances idea to turn swing bridge into pedestrian bridge.

Aug 3rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Photo Gallery: Crowds Pack Brady Street Festival

10. Photo Gallery: Crowds Pack Brady Street Festival

The popular festival packed them in, as our photos document.

Jul 30th, 2018 by Jack Fennimore

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Scott Walker Political Operation Snagged $250,000 Check Mere Days After Meeting With Accused Russian Spy

1. Gov. Scott Walker Political Operation Snagged $250,000 Check Mere Days After Meeting With Accused Russian Spy

‘Sure looks like Scott Walker’s Non-Meeting Meant Something to Somebody’

Jul 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

MPM Unveils Future Museum Concepts

2. MPM Unveils Future Museum Concepts

The Museum has publicly stated that it hopes to break ground in 2022.

Jul 27th, 2018 by Milwaukee Public Museum

Marquette biologist receives $900,000 National Science Foundation grant to study cell biology research

3. Marquette biologist receives $900,000 National Science Foundation grant to study cell biology research

Dr. Rosemary A. Stuart credits the award to the hard work and successes of her research team.

Aug 3rd, 2018 by Marquette University

Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Forced Scott Walker into a Primary with $10 in Outside Campaign Contributions

4. Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Forced Scott Walker into a Primary with $10 in Outside Campaign Contributions

“My supporters worked extremely hard to get me on the ballot.”

Jul 26th, 2018 by Robert Meyer

Governor Walker Orders Flags to Half-Staff Honoring the Life of Milwaukee Police Department Officer Michael Michalski

5. Governor Walker Orders Flags to Half-Staff Honoring the Life of Milwaukee Police Department Officer Michael Michalski

“Our hearts go out to his family and the entire Milwaukee Police Department family.”

Jul 26th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

Acting sheriff doesn’t understand requirements for office

6. Acting sheriff doesn’t understand requirements for office

“My experiences and qualifications far exceed those of my opponent.”

Jul 27th, 2018 by Earnell Lucas

All bids completed for mainline I-94 North-South Project

7. All bids completed for mainline I-94 North-South Project

Project on track to be completed in record time

Jul 24th, 2018 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Walker Plan Does Not Make Up for Cost of Sabotage

8. Walker Plan Does Not Make Up for Cost of Sabotage

“Scott Walker now finds it politically convenient in an election year to pretend to care about health care costs…”

Jul 30th, 2018 by Citizen Action of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Police Supervisors’ Organization endorses Earnell Lucas

9. Milwaukee Police Supervisors’ Organization endorses Earnell Lucas

“I am deeply honored by the support of my colleagues in the Milwaukee Police Supervisors’ Organization.”

Jul 31st, 2018 by Earnell Lucas

Mayor Tom Barrett Announces Willie Wade as President and CEO of Employ Milwaukee

10. Mayor Tom Barrett Announces Willie Wade as President and CEO of Employ Milwaukee

“Willie Wade’s passionate leadership and commitment to connecting people to lifelong employment is unparalleled.”

Jul 19th, 2018 by Mayor Tom Barrett

