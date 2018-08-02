Schmidt Will Get $1 Million Backdrop
Acting Sheriff doesn’t deny it, refuses to say whether he will sign a waiver of the benefit.
Yesterday, I reported that Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt was likely to get a county backdrop payment of somewhere between $596,000 and $834,000, depending on the details of his employment. Because I lacked the full information, I noted this was a crude estimate, but there was no doubt Schmidt would get a very generous payment, which is surely of interest to voters deciding whether to support him.
I’ve since been able to get Schmidt’s date of birth and annual salary for the years 2006 through 2009 from Milwaukee County, which answered my public information request by yesterday afternoon. So I was able to do a more precise estimate of the lump sum backdrop payment Schmidt is eligible to receive: $1,015,122
That would be one of the highest backdrop payments in county history.
Schmidt had not responded to my phone calls and emails asking him for information, but yesterday I was able to obtain his cell phone number, I called him to say I was writing about his pension. He said he had no time to talk now and quickly hung up.
About an hour later I called again and quickly told him my estimate that he was eligible for a $1 million backdrop when he retired.
Said Schmidt: “I have no intention of retiring.”
“So are you willing to sign a waiver of the backdrop benefit?” I asked.
“I have no intention of retiring,” Schmidt repeated. “I’m willing to keep working for the citizens of Milwaukee County.”
“But will you sign a waiver of the backdrop benefit,” I repeated.
“I have given you my answer,” Schmidt said. “I have nothing more to say. Now I’m about to go on a radio show and that’s all I have to say.”
At no point did Schmidt deny the $1 million figure or suggest I was wrong. And if he intends to never retire and therefore never claim the backdrop benefit, why not sign a waiver of it?
Schmidt had worked 22.5 years by February 2009, and would get 2 percent service credit for each year worked, meaning he would get 45 percent of his final average salary of about $99,000, or $44,550 per year for 13 years at 7.75 interest. That comes to a total of $1,015,122.
In addition to this, Schmidt would also receive a lifetime monthly pension totaling $44,550 per year.
As my earlier story noted, the county pension is quite complicated and there are some factors that might increase his pension beyond what I’ve computed, but as a ballpark estimate this is close to and probably less than what Schmidt could claim. If Schmidt is unwilling to sign a waiver of the benefit, this is one voter who would consider him disqualified for office.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Milwaukee County Pension Scandal
- Murphy’s Law: Schmidt Will Get $1 Million Backdrop - Bruce Murphy - Aug 2nd, 2018
- Murphy’s Law: Schmidt Pension At Issue In Sheriff Race? - Bruce Murphy - Aug 2nd, 2018
- The $400 Million Pension Problem - Mitchel Writt - Jun 6th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Will County Give Pension to State? - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 23rd, 2017
- Murphy’s Law: Who’s To Blame for Pension Mess? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 7th, 2017
- Murphy’s Law: County Pension Scandal Poster Boys - Bruce Murphy - Mar 3rd, 2016
- Murphy’s Law: Will County Pass Another Pension Giveaway? - Bruce Murphy - Feb 3rd, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Who’s To Blame For Yet Another Pension Giveaway? - Bruce Murphy - May 20th, 2014
- Data: Richest Public Pensions in State History - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 25th, 2013
- Murphy’s Law: Still Defending the Infamous Pension Plan - Bruce Murphy - Dec 19th, 2012
- Murphy’s Law: Karen Ordinans’ Role in Shaping the Pension Plan - Bruce Murphy - Apr 21st, 2002
- Murphy’s Law: Is Ament’s Pension Deal Biased Against Blacks? - Bruce Murphy - Jan 31st, 2002
- Murphy’s Law: How Ament Prevented Any Research of the Pension Plan - Bruce Murphy - Jan 16th, 2002
- Murphy’s Law: How Gary Dobbert’s Buddies Got Yet Another Pension Benefit - Bruce Murphy - Jan 15th, 2002
- Murphy’s Law: What Karen Ordinans Really Thought About Ament’s Pension - Bruce Murphy - Jan 11th, 2002
Murphy's Law
-
Schmidt Pension At Issue In Sheriff Race?Aug 2nd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
-
Are Democratic Candidates Too Liberal?Jul 31st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
-
Foxconn Plays Politics for Walker?Jul 26th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy