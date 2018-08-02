Get Free Tickets To Colin Quinn Show

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

He’s one of America’s funniest comics, known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and the MTV show “Remote Control.” Comic Colin Quinn has had quite a career as a comedian, and this Friday, August 3, Turner Hall Ballroom will present Quinn doing his first stand-up comedy act in seven years. The former Saturday Night Live anchor will present his unique and intelligent “One in Every Crowd” one-man show at 8 p.m, and we want you to have some laughs, on us.

That’s right, Urban Milwaukee is offering free tickets to any new members until our tickets run out. If you sign up to become a member, you’ll receive two free tickets to Quinn’s show valued at $49. This is just the beginning to all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. For an entire year, you’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, and you’ll be eligible to get free tickets to a number of Milwaukee events.

We know there are thousands of regular Urban Milwaukee readers, who appreciate our fiercely independent coverage of the city, and may have thought about becoming a member. Maybe you just haven’t gotten around to it, or are waiting for the best deal. Well, if you love comedy, or are an SNL fan, this is the perfect deal for you. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What are the perks of becoming a member?

A chance to help assure Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., in downtown Milwaukee

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to schmooze with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes at new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Ability to comment on stories.

The price for all that is just $9/month, and during this limited time deal, you’ll receive tickets to Colin Quinn’s comedy show for you and a guest. The tickets are valued at $49, about half of the price of becoming a member for the entire year. And signing up is easy.

So become a member today and receive your two free tickets for a master comedian. Supplies are limited, and are first come first serve. Join now! And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a pair of tickets as part of your membership, while supplies last.

The show begins at 8 p.m., doors open at 7. To get more information on the show, visit Turner Hall’s website or check our preview of the show.