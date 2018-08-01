Free Flower Arrangement Workshop for New Members

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Have you ever wanted to learn how to build the perfect flower bouquet? Flowers for Dreams, a new and charitable Walker’s Point floral studio, is holding a workshop this Saturday, August 4 at 11 a.m. This hands-on workshop will teach participants the ins and outs of bouquet building and will feature food and drinks from local vendors. Originally Chicago-based, Flowers for Dreams just opened their doors in Milwaukee in mid-July, and we want you to try their training, at no cost.

Urban Milwaukee is offering an incredible last-minute membership deal until our tickets run out. If you sign up to become an annual member, you’ll receive one free Flowers for Dreams workshop voucher, valued at $75. This is just a kick-off to all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. For an entire year, you’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, and you’ll be eligible to get free tickets to a number of Milwaukee events.

We know there are thousands of regular Urban Milwaukee readers, who appreciate our fiercely independent coverage of the city, and have probably thought about becoming a member. Maybe you just haven’t gotten around to it, or are waiting for the deal. If you love flowers, have an eye for design, or would like to just try a new craft, perhaps this is the deal for you. By becoming an annual member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What are the perks of becoming a member?

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all of this is our annual membership fee of $99, and during this limited-time deal, you’ll receive free admission to the brand new Flowers for Dreams summer workshop on August 4 at 11 a.m. The voucher is valued at over three-quarters of the price of becoming a member for the entire year. And signing up is easy.

So become an annual member today and receive your free admission to the Flowers for Dreams kickoff workshop. Supplies are extremely limited, and are first come first serve. Join now!

Flowers for Dreams is located at 134 W. Pittsburgh Ave. To learn more about their workshops or company, visit their website.