Are Democratic Candidates Too Liberal?
Walker is very vulnerable, but his challengers are blowing it with far-left campaigns.
How vulnerable is Gov. Scott Walker?
The most recent poll, by Emerson University, found that Democratic front-runner Tony Evers had a healthy lead over Walker, with 48 percent of respondents saying they would choose Evers and just 41 percent picking Walker.
That came on the heels of a Marist Poll that had Evers doing even better, with 54 percent, compared to 41 percent for Walker.
True, the Marquette University Poll showed Walker with a lead of 48 percent to 44 percent for Evers back in June, but one month later it found Evers’ lead in the Democratic primary had increased, meaning he might have done better in match-up against Walker that month — but the poll didn’t measure it.
The full picture from all polls shows Walker is clearly in trouble. Marist found just 34 percent of those polled thought the governor “Deserves to be reelected,” while 61 percent wanted to “Give new person a chance.” The Emerson poll found 40 of respondents approved of Walker and 46 percent disapproved. Independents in that poll disapproved of Walker 47 percent to 36 percent, and chose Evers over Walker by 47 percent to 34 percent. By contrast the Marquette Poll found 47 percent approved of the job Walker was doing compared to 45 percent who didn’t.
Walker is one of the least popular governors in the country, an analysis by 538.com found. And he is a President Trump loyalist in a state where people disapprove of the president by 50 percent to 42 percent (MU poll) and 52 percent to 41 percent (Emerson poll), with just 29 percent saying he deserves to be reelected (Marist poll).
Besides the inevitable voter fatigue which Walker faces after 8 years in office and three elections, he is vulnerable on a huge list of issues. The second worst roads in the nation. Worst-ranked state in new business creation and behind most states in job growth. Second-worst state for internet broadband connections. Electric rates that are higher than in most states and a policy of opposing cheaper renewable energies, and a Foxconn plan that will raise people’s electric rates even higher.
Walker has cost the taxpayers at least $1 billion — and the cost keeps rising — for turning down federal Medicaid dollars, and he did it to help him in his failed run for president. He is giving a $4.1 billion subsidy to Foxconn, the biggest giveaway to a foreign company in U.S. history. This has meant Walker has far less to spend on state and local roads, which are falling apart, and on public schools, which have seen funding decline by a cumulative total of $3.5 billion under Walker, as a state Blue Ribbon Commission has found.
His Act 10 legislation took $3 billion in benefits away from mostly middle class public workers and gave it back through tax cuts that gave the vast majority of it to the wealthiest people, with the top 1 percent getting 57 times more money than the bottom 20 percent of taxpayers. He passed a Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit that will cost $1.4 billion by 2019, with nearly all of it going to wealthy taxpayers. He passed a private school tax credit that mostly lowers tuition costs for wealthy people sending their children to some of the priciest schools in the state.
Walker’s tenure, in short, has done little for average voters, for middle- and lower-class Wisconsinites, while repeatedly rewarding the wealthiest people. There is no shortage of hugely important issues for Democrats to run on.
Yet what are they doing? The eight Democrats running for governor often seem to be competing for who can be the most socialistic, with nearly every candidate supporting free tuition for all students at two-year technical and community colleges. Some have also expressed support for free tuition for four-year colleges. And extending Badger Care to provide health care for every person in the state. And most want to greatly reduce the state’s prison population, with several calling for cutting the prison population in half.
Meanwhile the Emerson poll found 61 percent of independent voters in the state think there is not enough funding for education. The MU poll found 66 percent of people in the northern and western part of state think the roads are in fair or poor condition and 58 percent of all voters think Foxconn won’t benefit their local businesses, while just 30 percent think it will. An earlier MU poll found 68 percent of respondents believe environmental protection should take precedence over economic development — a telling result given how environmental protections have been decimated under Walker. And I don’t think we need a poll to show that most voters don’t support massive tax cuts for the wealthy.
Evers, wisely, has been the only candidate to disagree with free tuition for two-year colleges, and has less willing to jump on the far-left bandwagon. And Matt Flynn’s first TV ad smartly emphasized the need to stop Foxconn and spend more on schools and roads.
Sure, issues like prison reform are worthy of consideration for the next governor, but why run on these more controversial issues when there are so many issues that will give you an easy victory in a debate with Walker? The governor’s record makes for easy target practice, but many of these candidates aren’t just missing the bullseye; they’re not even aiming their guns in that direction.
11 thoughts on “Murphy’s Law: Are Democratic Candidates Too Liberal?”
Flimsy evidence here Bruce. You basically dedicate a single paragraph to the claim made in the title of this piece. Also, just this morning Wisconsin Public Radio discussed the Dem candidates with Joe Wineke and John Sharpless, and they said the Dems are all playing it too safe and being too centrist. It’s important to remember that progressive policies are extremely popular with voters. https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2018/07/24/remember-democrats-progressive-policies-are-popular/?utm_term=.a68636825117
I agree Bruce. I find this whole primary quite disturbing. We just need a competent, moderate candidate to steer us in a new direction. The state is in a crisis; we’re clearly losing our young and brightest to New York & San Francisco, DC & Seattle. Not long ago, we actually attracted bright minds to Wisconsin for college and then they would stay around for the good quality of life. Bright kids today want vibrant cities, transportation options, walkable places, camaraderie.
Walker’s has 1) cut money from schools & universities, destroying our state’s pipeline of top end talent, 2) cut the local aid formula to stiff Madison & Milwaukee’s city budgets, the 2 cities that are poised to be desirable to today’s most talented students and young employees, 3) undermined a really good rail link between Madison & Chicago via Milwaukee. The MKE-CHI connection desperately needs investment, as it’s often oversold/standing room only. It would have given a western suburb connection to Chicago, which is and obvious synergy, and connected the state’s top two economies. The Hiwatha already runs at a borderline break-even with downtown populations sky rocketing.. beyond the transportation value, it would have had no on-going local costs, unlike these highway boondoggles we were going to be stuck with. 4) he dilerberately had state law changed so that Milwaukee had to spend $70M in local money to relocate utility lines under the streetcar in a pathetic attempt to undermine the project. Nowhere else in the US has had this requirement, these streets all had streetcars on them historically, and today’s semi’s weight multiples of them. For this, he’s a total scoundrel.
These are turning out to be really bad decisions for the long term economic prospects of the state.
If things are so dire and bleak and we so desperately need major change, why is the answer a mushy moderate? Your post seems like a giant contradiction.
Local Control! Dems need to run on an old-GOP platform called Local Control. There is no consensus state wide on the highly contentious issue of gun control, but by making this an issue around Local Control, the Dems. could really take it to Walker and the GOP who have been acting like self-appointed dictators since gerrymandering gave them all the power. A rural hunting community can agree with a urban community that local control on a community’s view of guns is the way to go. This is true of other hot-button topics. Shared revenue needs to be sent back to counties and municipalities and let the locally elected officials make decisions. Loosen the power strings, Dems can run on this with their base and GOP has a terrible, I repeat terrible record on this.
I agree that Governor Walker is more vulnerable to a strong Dem candidate this year than at almost any time in the past. I also remain extremely confident that the Dems will blow this opportunity through sheer ineptitude.
These polls must make you a little nervous LTNTR. One of the most unpopular governors in the country. The way you (and WCD) always fervently cheerlead for him, that must make your head hurt a little.
Yeah well the right has given us some nutty “peole” too, in all fairness. See the 2:26pm post for evidence.
I’m not a great fan of Governor Walker, but a couple criticisms of him puzzle me:
“had state law changed so that Milwaukee had to spend $70M in local money to relocate utility lines under the streetcar in a pathetic attempt to undermine the project.”
Milwaukee wanted the streetcar, which serves Milwaukee and Milwaukee alone. Why on earth should taxpayers from anywhere else subsidize Milwaukee’s transportation decisions? If the streetcar makes economic sense, it doesn’t need outside subsidies. If it doesn’t make sense, outside subsidies encourage bad decisions.
“A rural hunting community can agree with a urban community that local control on a community’s view of guns is the way to go.”
Actually, that isn’t true. The state constitution guarantees every law-abiding citizen’s right to carry a gun, just as it and the US Constitution guarantee everyone’s right to speak their mind without punishment by the government. Should we allow Madison and Milwaukee to prosecute people from Lomira if they go to Madison and criticize officials? Should people from Black Earth be arrested and prosecuted if they go to Milwaukee and speak against some local politician?
The 1st and 2nd Amendments protect us all from government. The Constitution puts certain policy options -good and bad- on the table. It leaves others -good and bad- off the table, and it explicitly prohibits other policy options, again, both good and bad.
Our state constitution prohibits local governments from imposing restrictions on speech and on weapons possession. As a practical matter, Wisconsinites should not have to research the local laws on speech or weapons before visiting. Creating myriad jurisdictional differences is a great way to make compliance and travel difficult and dangerous. Should milwaukeeans have to find out what Oshkosh’s speech restrictions are before speaking out during a visit? Should Milwaukeeans who are allowed to carry a gun be prosecuted for felony possession if they drive through Kenosha?
Local control is fine for many things. Other things, like civil rights, not at all.
@PMD. We simply can’t lose another state election. The big macro tend of the walker administration is that they’ve cut “state aid” in order to afford tax cuts. The GOP loves the idea because it has the word “aid” in it. But it’s totally anti-business/anti-industry. Cities fund themselves through property taxes, but big employment centers like factories and machine shops pay very little in property tax. They have crumby buildings down by the railroad tracks. They do, however, create a TON of jobs and big corpoate profits that’s taxed by the state of Wisconsin. Without a logical “state aid ” formula sending some of those dollars back to the city that supporting those jobs & commerce, no one would host these guys.
Job & industry centers like Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay are just getting crushed. We’re hosting all these major employments centers at enormous local costs & for the betterment of the entire state, but we’re nothing in return. This isn’t the time to run on social justice issues, this is blocking & tackling basic good government time. The alternative is that we chase our best employers and talent out of state to where the local municipalities can afford to pave their streets and police their neighborhoods.
@CalvinPi. Relocated the utility lines was work that DID NOT need to occur. All it has done is screw up the route design and add additional costs to the project. Walker and the GOP passed it in an attempt to stop the streetcar project. The city absorbed the costs and went ahead with building it anyway. No subsidy. Just government waste foisted on MKE tax payers by the state of Wisconsin.