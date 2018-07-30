Fun at German Fest 2018
Dachshund racing, ax chopping, organ playing and VW displaying, with lots of beer and brats.
Milwaukee put on its best pair of lederhosen for this year’s German Fest.
The Henry Maier Festival Park was draped in black, red, and gold as people enjoyed the many activities with a bratwurst in one hand and a stein in the other. We’re not sure what’s better: seeing tiny dogs speed through the grass at the 13th Annual Dachshund Derby or seeing them wear adorable outfits at the costume contest. Then there is the Carousel Organ Association of America, which played their chipper tunes via crank organs along the lakefront. We even got our very own version of Munich’s Rathaus-Glockenspiel with holzhacker, or lumberjacks, moving in and out a cuckoo clock-like house and hacking away at a log to the tune of music.
Speaking of lumberjacks, the STIHL Timbersports Series U.S. Championships gave us an invigorating display of chainsaw revving and ax chopping. The VW Club of Milwaukee showed off a great selection of Volkswagen cars old and new. And the Culture Pavilion proudly displayed the many German innovations as well as craftspeople and artists. We also can’t forget the parades that made their way through the park.
Our photos capture the action and culture of the festival.
Photo Gallery
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Photo Gallery
-
The Guerrilla Grand PrixJul 17th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
-
The Return of Bastille DaysJul 13th, 2018 by Jack Fennimore
-
Juneteenth Day 2018Jun 20th, 2018 by Jack Fennimore