Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at OnMilwaukee. My role is awesome because I get to work with local companies. Being able to help manage and drive the marketing for companies that are down the street means a lot to me. It is a lot of fun being able to go to a restaurant, for example, and know OnMilwaukee helped move their business forward.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have been in Milwaukee for four years, and my family and a job brought me here after college.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

Is cheese curds an acceptable answer? But beyond that, I love the people and culture. I’ve made some of the best friendships I’ve ever had since moving to Milwaukee. I love being able to enjoy everything the city has to offer, from cheese curds to Summerfest.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

More public transportation, which is being implemented with the streetcar. I am hoping people use it and it expands the route to more neighborhoods. I think it could be a great tool to connect people from different areas of the city.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I see it growing. Not just in population, but also in ideas. Everything from sports, music, food is getting more recognition on a national level right now, and I see that continuing. As our culture grows, people are going to continue opening up to more new ideas and ways of thinking.

Wicked Hop. That was the first restaurant I went to in Milwaukee, and it will also win my favorite restaurant on nostalgia alone. I just have a ton of great memories at Wicked Hop. During the first year I lived here, I ate dinner there with my brother and our friends every Sunday. Also, I can’t say enough good things about their Bloody Marys.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

It all comes back to community. There are so many awesome things going on in Milwaukee, and I want our city to be known for that instead of “the most segregated.” I want people to be more connected with their neighbors across town, but also down the street. Things like what 88Nine Radio Milwaukee is doing with the Invisible Lines series is an example of how we are going to break down barriers and share in the things that make Milwaukee awesome!

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Summerfest. Since I’ve moved here I’ve gone almost everyday. The tickets are so affordable, and there is nothing I love more than walking around the grounds listening to music and discovering a cool new band or two.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

It depends on the season! But in the summer it consists of getting a group of friends together and grilling out on Friday. Waking up on Saturday and going to my favorite yoga studio Urban Om. Maybe walking down to Bradford Beach and enjoying the sun. And then at night everything is always more fun with a festival. From Polish Fest to Brady Fest I love them all.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live in the Third Ward, and I love the buildings. I’m a sucker for the cream city brick and old warehouse style buildings and there is plenty of that in the Third Ward. Also I love the Milwaukee Public Market! I think the people from Kehr’s Candies know me by name because of my chocolate addiction.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2018?

The new Bucks arena. It is going to attract so many things to the city. More music, more restaurants, more tourism. I’m excited for it all. Seeing it being built up has been a blast. They’ve done a great job!