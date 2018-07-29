Plus: Froedtert is practicing good urbanism and Good City is good for the city.

It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee Public Museum announced its plan to relocate to a new $150 million building, and this week we got to see how that might look.

Two designs, by Rinka Chung Architecture and Zimmerman Architectural Studios respectively, were released this week. They’re flashy visions of a future museum upgraded to meet the pace of modernity. They’re also both conceptual renderings, meaning they’re not the finished product.

As Michael Horne reported in early 2017, museum president and CEO Dennis Kois has been making the rounds for months seeking out private donors to pay for a large portion of the project.

In early July, reported for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the museum is looking at splitting into two separate locations, one for the actual museum and another for storage of some four million artifacts it has. The new museum will be smaller than the current one. But plans still call for a building roughly the size of a city block, and four stories tall.

The smaller museum footprint will accommodate the increasingly digital nature of museum exhibits. Perhaps it’s just the nostalgia school trips gone by, but I for one will miss the old museum. Accreditors won’t miss the current building, the museum is in danger of losing its accreditation because of issues with the facility.

Corrinne Hess of BizTimes reported the non-profit is looking at more than 10 sites downtown for a new building. At one point brokers were marketing the block that the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building sits on to the museum, but that spot appears to be off-the-table for now because of a timing issue with how fast Gannett wants to sell the site.

Conceptual Designs by Rinka Chung Architecture

Zimmerman Architectural Studios Concept

Froedtert Purchased Hospital in Wauwatosa

Froedtert Health just bought an empty hospital in Wauwatosa. Mark that down as just another move the company has made recently that shows its expansion throughout the area.

The building is the former Wisconsin Heart Hospital. It was closed by its former owner Ascension in 2016.

Lauren Anderson at BizTimes reported that the company doesn’t have any specific plans for the building yet. But, it is a hospital, and Froedtert is in the healthcare business, so I bet the final use will have something to do with healthcare.

Anderson reported that Froedtert has experienced increased demand for services, and this acquisition will increase the health system’s capacity.

It seems that whether the company is trying to or not, it’s practicing good urbanism. Reactivating a vacant hospital and opening a clinic downtown in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks that is intended to increase the availability of health care services in the heart of the city is solid city building.

Good on you Froedtert.

Good City Goes to Century City

I wonder if the guys at Good City had any idea their brewery would grow as fast as it has. Holy cow.

The brewery opened just over two years ago. It’s centered around a wildly successful brewery, taproom and event venue on N. Farwell Ave. The upstart brewery also will open a new taproom and small-batch brewery in the Milwaukee Bucks’ entertainment center.

And now this. The brewery’s warehousing and office operations are moving into Century City. And the company could be bringing others to the area as well with plans to lease what space it doesn’t use in its new digs to other tenants

Good City has been good to this city.

In Other News:

