The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. House Confidential: A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home
A late and larger Wright, built in 1958, stands out from otherwise bland Bayside.
Jul 25th, 2018 by Michael Horne
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Horse Stables for Bay View
New home for police department horses and therapy center. But does deal make sense for city?
Jul 24th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plats and Parcels: Mandel’s $130 Million Harbor Development
Plus: more manufacturing in West Allis.
Jul 22nd, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
4. Murphy’s Law: The Anti-Union Governor
Scott Walker may be the nation’s leading union killer. What’s the impact on Wisconsin?
Jul 24th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
5. Bar Exam: The Speakeasy Was Exactly That
The surreptitious Bayside bar, opened during Prohibition, was one of the few in metro area.
Jul 25th, 2018 by Michael Horne
6. City Hall: Police Issue First Ticket for Scooter Crash
Pedestrian on sidewalk struck by Bird scooter operator on N. Downer Ave.
Jul 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Plays Politics for Walker?
Company’s iffy “innovation centers” in Eau Claire, Green Bay could help reelect governor.
Jul 26th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
8. Now Serving: New Third Ward French Restaurant
Plus: new East Side Pakistani restaurant, saving At Random and Crawdaddy’s closes.
Jul 24th, 2018 by Zach Komassa
9. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Allows Low-Ball Wages
Documents show state will allow 93 percent of workers to earn less than $15 hour.
Jul 17th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Will Play in Fiserv Forum
After multiple denials, Brookfield-based financial services company buys naming rights.
Jul 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Scott Walker Political Operation Snagged $250,000 Check Mere Days After Meeting With Accused Russian Spy
‘Sure looks like Scott Walker’s Non-Meeting Meant Something to Somebody’
Jul 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
2. MPM Unveils Future Museum Concepts
The Museum has publicly stated that it hopes to break ground in 2022.
Jul 27th, 2018 by Milwaukee Public Museum
3. Mayor Tom Barrett Announces Willie Wade as President and CEO of Employ Milwaukee
“Willie Wade’s passionate leadership and commitment to connecting people to lifelong employment is unparalleled.”
Jul 19th, 2018 by Mayor Tom Barrett
4. Governor Walker Orders Flags to Half-Staff Honoring the Life of Milwaukee Police Department Officer Michael Michalski
“Our hearts go out to his family and the entire Milwaukee Police Department family.”
Jul 26th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
5. Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Forced Scott Walker into a Primary with $10 in Outside Campaign Contributions
“My supporters worked extremely hard to get me on the ballot.”
Jul 26th, 2018 by Robert Meyer
6. Mandel Acquires Riverfront Properties; Assembles 4.25 Acre Development Site
Former Kurth Malt/Cold Storage Brownfield Site Planned for $130 Million Redevelopment
Jul 20th, 2018 by Mandel Group
7. Foxconn Awards Contracts to 37 Companies with Wisconsin Operations for Construction of Multipurpose Building at Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park
Continues to Fulfill ‘Wisconsin First’ Commitment; Includes Businesses Owned by Women, Veterans and Minorities from Across the State
Jul 24th, 2018 by Foxconn Technology Group
8. Milwaukee drops the ball again on race relations
Statement from Alderman Rainey on standing ovation for Josh Hader – July 23, 2018
Jul 23rd, 2018 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
9. What’s Walker Hiding?
Scott Walker can’t seem to get his facts straight about Russian agent; Washington Post contradicts Walker spokesman’s story
Jul 18th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
10. Brady Street Festival July 28 always delivers
This year’s musical line up will feature local and regional acts on four stages and cuts across many genres providing an awesome experience for everyone.
Jul 23rd, 2018 by Brady Street Improvement District
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsJul 22nd, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsJul 15th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsJul 8th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee