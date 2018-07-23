Try A Sculpture Milwaukee Guided Tour

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Sculpture Milwaukee is back for another year, and so are Urban Milwaukee’s docent-led tours. See the 21 world-class sculptures up close with the assistance of an expert guide.

The guided tour includes not only the chance to see the art in person, but to learn what inspired the artists, how the pieces were made and to explore possible interpretations of the work’s meaning. You’ll also be able to ask questions of our very knowledgeable guide, Jonas Karvelis.

We’re hosting tours on August 1st and August 2nd starting at 5:30 p.m. The approximately one-mile, 90-minute walking tours will run from Kiki Smith‘s Alice (Seer II) sculpture in the gardens in front of the Northwestern Mutual Tower west to the Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Brew City MKE pop-up bar. Along the way, you’ll see striking pieces like Robert Indiana‘s iconic LOVE sculpture and Bernar Venet‘s towering sculpture 97.5° Arc x 9.

Tour tickets cost $12/each for the general public. Urban Milwaukee members pay just $6 per ticket after signing into their account.

Interested in becoming a member to get such discounts? Membership starts at just $9/month and includes discounts to Urban Milwaukee events, private, free events just for members, an ad-free website with improved photo browser and access to a growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair, Florentine Opera and the Milwaukee Film Festival to name a few).

Tickets must be purchased in advance (sorry, no walk-ups). Free admission to the museum at the bar is included with any drink purchase at the end of the tour.

Purchase your tickets for the August 1st or August 2nd tour. Space is limited.

About Sculpture Milwaukee

In 2007, Sculpture Milwaukee was just a vision. Steve Marcus, chairman of the Marcus Corporation, wanted to revitalize W. Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee and make blue-chip sculptures accessible to visitors and residents of the city. After 10 years, the work of more than 100 volunteers, contributions of nearly 20 sponsors, and many cranes, bolts and docent tours later, Sculpture Milwaukee is now an annual beacon that attracts spectators and art lovers to the city center. Sculpture Milwaukee takes a world-class art gallery experience and turns it inside out. Works from master artists are set against an urban, downtown setting. No lines, no admission, and no silence. This sculpture experience is outside, galvanizing the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee.

Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 showcases 21 compelling works created by 22 significant artists from around the world. For the full experience take a walking tour, or a private docent-led tour, starting at Robert Indiana’s LOVE, located on the Northwestern Mutual campus and journey west on Wisconsin Avenue to the Wisconsin Center District at 6th Street. Sculpture Milwaukee is made possible by its presenting sponsor Northwestern Mutual, and many other supporters, sponsors, and partners. Most of the artwork is for sale with proceeds supporting the future of Sculpture Milwaukee.