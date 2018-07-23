Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am the Founder of Pour Inc., an event beverage service based in Milwaukee. What I like best about my role is that I am my own boss. This allows me to make my own schedule but also forces me to take full responsibility of my goals and aspirations. There isn’t someone telling me what I can or can’t do. All the roadblocks I face are entirely up to me to push through which, after doing so gives me a great feeling of accomplishment. I work with new people every day helping them create a memorable experience at their event. Oh, and I get to hang out with my dog all day!

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve lived in Milwaukee since 1990. I moved here when I was two years old from Jacksonville, North Carolina. We moved back to be closer to my mom’s side of the family. Growing up I went to a number of different schools but finished my education at UW-Milwaukee. I have traveled often but have always come back because it truly feels like home and I love the people. I bought a house and started a business here, so the plan is to stick around for awhile.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love the pride and drive in the people of Milwaukee. Milwaukee, even on its bad days, can come together and support each other. There is a lot we can improve on but we know that. We are pushing forward, keeping our heads up, and continually growing as a community in efforts to show how great Milwaukee is as well as how much greater it can be. Every day this city is changing, new restaurants are opening, new companies are being started, more dreams are becoming realities, and people are starting to see the real potential there is in this little, big city. This makes me proud and excited to be a Milwaukeean.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Goodkind. Besides the amazing drinks and unique menu, my younger sister is the Chef de Cuisine which make every bite a little tastier. It is a quaint venue with awesome little details that make it a perfect place for a date, or just a drink at the bar.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

“You, me, bars, beers, buzzed. Wings. Shots. Drunk. Waitresses, hot. Football – Cornell/Hofstra. Slaughter. Then a quick nap at my place and we’ll hit the tiz-own.” -Andy Bernard (The Office)

But in all seriousness, start Saturday morning off at a farmers market or makers market while enjoying some Anodyne Coffee, then day drinking while kayaking down the river, and end the day with a concert at Turner Hall. Sunday Brunch, followed by some Packers Football at O’Briens Pub, and then end the weekend on my couch watching Netflix.