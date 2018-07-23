Free State Fair Tickets for New Members

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Cream puffs, beer-battered cheese curds, and anything you could ever imagine on a stick. That’s right, it’s that time of year where we loosen our belts, grab the sunscreen, and head down to the Wisconsin State Fair.

If the food isn’t enough, the State Fair also offers 30 free stages, plus the Main Stage with Montgomery Gentry, Reba McEntire and Alice Cooper among the many headliners, as well as rides and games, family activities, and plenty of farm animals to meet. This year, we want you to save your money on admission, so you can spend it eating your heart out.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal until our tickets run out. If you sign up to become a member, you’ll receive two free State Fair tickets, valued at $28. This is just the start of all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism and become eligible to get free tickets to many other Milwaukee events.

We know there are thousands of regular Urban Milwaukee readers, people who appreciate our fiercely independent coverage of the city, and have probably thought about becoming a member. Maybe you were just waiting for the best deal. If you’re a regular Wisconsin State Fair fan, this is the perfect offer. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What will you get by becoming a member?

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings

Free tickets to concerts, festivals and other events as they become available through our partners

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., in downtown Milwaukee

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new local craft breweries

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A better, faster photo browser on the website

The price of all that is is just $9/month, and during this limited-time deal, you’ll receive free admission to the Wisconsin State Fair for you and a guest. The tickets are valued at over one-quarter of the price of becoming a member for the entire year. And signing up is easy.

So become a member today and get your free tickets to State Fair, while supplies last. Join now! And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a pair of State Fair tickets as part of your membership.

The fair runs from August 2 through the 12. Want more information? Visit the Wisconsin State Fair website for the full lineup of music, vendors and activities.