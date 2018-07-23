AG Race Attracts $1.3 Million in Six Months
Challenger Kaul raised nearly as much as incumbent Schimel in first half of 2018.
Incumbent GOP Attorney General Brad Schimel and his Democratic challenger, Josh Kaul, raised a total of nearly $1.3 million in the first half of 2018.
Campaign finance reports filed by the candidates earlier this week showed Schimel raised about $671,100 and spent about $143,300 during the first six months of the year. His campaign had a cash balance of more than $1 million on June 30.
Kaul raised about $590,600 and spent about $196,700 during the first six months of the year. He had about $679,400 in his campaign account on June 30.
A preliminary review of Schimel’s fundraising and spending report showed that his top political action committee (PAC) and individual contributors between January and June were:
Republican Attorneys General Association, Washington, D.C. – $44,000
Wisconsin Realtors Association PAC, Madison – $21,000
Richard Holson III, of Lake Forest, IL., chairman and president of Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Co. – $20,000
Diane Hendricks, of Beloit, owner of ABC Supply – $19,500
Richard Uihlein, of Lake Forest, IL, owner of Uline – $15,000
Koch Industries PAC, Washington, D.C. – $10,000
A preliminary review of Kaul’s fundraising and spending report showed that his top PAC and individual contributors between January and June were:
Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) PAC, of Madison – $44,000
Democratic Attorneys General Association, of Washington, D.C. – $24,815
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, of Milwaukee – $20,000
Tom Steyer, of San Francisco, founder of Farallon Capital and NextGen Climate, and his wife, Kathryn Taylor, chief executive officer of Beneficial State Bank – $20,000
Richard Ross, of Scottsdale, Ariz., home builder – $10,000
Frank E. Burgess, of Madison, financial advisor at Madison Investment Advisors, $10,000
