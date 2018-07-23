Challenger Kaul raised nearly as much as incumbent Schimel in first half of 2018.

Incumbent GOP Attorney General Brad Schimel and his Democratic challenger, Josh Kaul, raised a total of nearly $1.3 million in the first half of 2018.

Campaign finance reports filed by the candidates earlier this week showed Schimel raised about $671,100 and spent about $143,300 during the first six months of the year. His campaign had a cash balance of more than $1 million on June 30.

Kaul raised about $590,600 and spent about $196,700 during the first six months of the year. He had about $679,400 in his campaign account on June 30.

A preliminary review of Schimel’s fundraising and spending report showed that his top political action committee (PAC) and individual contributors between January and June were:

Republican Attorneys General Association, Washington, D.C. – $44,000

Wisconsin Realtors Association PAC, Madison – $21,000

Richard Holson III, of Lake Forest, IL., chairman and president of Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Co. – $20,000

Diane Hendricks, of Beloit, owner of ABC Supply – $19,500

Richard Uihlein, of Lake Forest, IL, owner of Uline – $15,000

Koch Industries PAC, Washington, D.C. – $10,000

A preliminary review of Kaul’s fundraising and spending report showed that his top PAC and individual contributors between January and June were:

Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) PAC, of Madison – $44,000

Democratic Attorneys General Association, of Washington, D.C. – $24,815

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, of Milwaukee – $20,000

Tom Steyer, of San Francisco, founder of Farallon Capital and NextGen Climate, and his wife, Kathryn Taylor, chief executive officer of Beneficial State Bank – $20,000

Richard Ross, of Scottsdale, Ariz., home builder – $10,000

Frank E. Burgess, of Madison, financial advisor at Madison Investment Advisors, $10,000