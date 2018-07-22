Urban Milwaukee
Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Allows Low-Ball Wages

1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Allows Low-Ball Wages

Documents show state will allow 93 percent of workers to earn less than $15 hour.

Jul 17th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: More Good News for Downtown

2. Plats and Parcels: More Good News for Downtown

New hotel, new office tenants and possibly a new office building.

Jul 15th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: City’s First Mass Timber Building Planned

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City’s First Mass Timber Building Planned

New Land ‘s environmentally-friendly office building planned for Downtown.

Jul 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Giannis Mural on South Side

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Giannis Mural on South Side

Milwaukee Bucks fan commissions mural of NBA super star Antetokounmpo.

Jul 16th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: Say Goodbye to Rosie’s on Water

5. Taverns: Say Goodbye to Rosie’s on Water

After 19 years with same owner, downtown bar to be sold, pending city approval.

Jul 13th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Plenty of Horne: Church House to be Razed

6. Plenty of Horne: Church House to be Razed

1927 Italian church converted to a home will be replaced by duplex on Lower East Side.

Jul 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Murphy’s Law: Who Will Win Democratic Primary?

7. Murphy’s Law: Who Will Win Democratic Primary?

Eight challengers for governor, primary just weeks away, who are the favorites?

Jul 19th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

House Confidential: The House of Spider George

8. House Confidential: The House of Spider George

He’s the entertainment director of Festa Italiana, and married to a Mafia don’s daughter.

Jul 19th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Planned for East Side

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Planned for East Side

Sticky details delay developer’s plan for three homes near Columbia St. Mary’s.

Jul 18th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: City Moves to Impound Bird Scooters

10. City Hall: City Moves to Impound Bird Scooters

With no authority to legalize scooters, city officials move to get them off the streets.

Jul 18th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

What’s Walker Hiding?

1. What’s Walker Hiding?

Scott Walker can’t seem to get his facts straight about Russian agent; Washington Post contradicts Walker spokesman’s story

Jul 18th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Mandel Acquires Riverfront Properties; Assembles 4.25 Acre Development Site

2. Mandel Acquires Riverfront Properties; Assembles 4.25 Acre Development Site

Former Kurth Malt/Cold Storage Brownfield Site Planned for $130 Million Redevelopment

Jul 20th, 2018 by Mandel Group

Matt Flynn Blasts Scott Walker for Meeting with Russian Spy

3. Matt Flynn Blasts Scott Walker for Meeting with Russian Spy

Flynn says now, more than ever, we need a governor we can trust to stand up to America’s enemies and adversaries

Jul 16th, 2018 by Matt Flynn

DPW demands more information on Ron Johnson’s Russia trip

4. DPW demands more information on Ron Johnson’s Russia trip

“At best, Ron Johnson is a foolish, oblivious cog in Russia’s efforts to undermine our democracy. At worst, he’s deeply corrupt.”

Jul 13th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Peggy West Charged With Election Fraud

5. Peggy West Charged With Election Fraud

Press release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Jul 19th, 2018 by Milwaukee Police Department

River Place Lofts Completes Phase II

6. River Place Lofts Completes Phase II

Second building part of downtown transformation opens.

Jul 20th, 2018 by River Place Lofts

Gov. Scott Walker Political Operation Snagged $250,000 Check Mere Days After Meeting With Accused Russian Spy

7. Gov. Scott Walker Political Operation Snagged $250,000 Check Mere Days After Meeting With Accused Russian Spy

‘Sure looks like Scott Walker’s Non-Meeting Meant Something to Somebody’

Jul 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Beláy Selected for 2018 American Architecture Award

8. Beláy Selected for 2018 American Architecture Award

The Nation’s highest public award for new architecture

Jul 18th, 2018 by Mandel Group

Senator Taylor Respondes to Milwaukee Brewer Josh Hader’s Offensive Tweets

9. Senator Taylor Respondes to Milwaukee Brewer Josh Hader’s Offensive Tweets

“The ten-year old social media posts that have recently surfaced by Josh Hader are incredibly offensive.”

Jul 18th, 2018 by State Sen. Lena Taylor

Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban to Retire from the City of Milwaukee

10. Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban to Retire from the City of Milwaukee

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from the City of Milwaukee DPW.”

Jul 18th, 2018 by City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works

