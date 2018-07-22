The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Allows Low-Ball Wages
Documents show state will allow 93 percent of workers to earn less than $15 hour.
Jul 17th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
2. Plats and Parcels: More Good News for Downtown
New hotel, new office tenants and possibly a new office building.
Jul 15th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City’s First Mass Timber Building Planned
New Land ‘s environmentally-friendly office building planned for Downtown.
Jul 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Giannis Mural on South Side
Milwaukee Bucks fan commissions mural of NBA super star Antetokounmpo.
Jul 16th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Taverns: Say Goodbye to Rosie’s on Water
After 19 years with same owner, downtown bar to be sold, pending city approval.
Jul 13th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
6. Plenty of Horne: Church House to be Razed
1927 Italian church converted to a home will be replaced by duplex on Lower East Side.
Jul 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne
7. Murphy’s Law: Who Will Win Democratic Primary?
Eight challengers for governor, primary just weeks away, who are the favorites?
Jul 19th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
8. House Confidential: The House of Spider George
He’s the entertainment director of Festa Italiana, and married to a Mafia don’s daughter.
Jul 19th, 2018 by Michael Horne
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Planned for East Side
Sticky details delay developer’s plan for three homes near Columbia St. Mary’s.
Jul 18th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
10. City Hall: City Moves to Impound Bird Scooters
With no authority to legalize scooters, city officials move to get them off the streets.
Jul 18th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. What’s Walker Hiding?
Scott Walker can’t seem to get his facts straight about Russian agent; Washington Post contradicts Walker spokesman’s story
Jul 18th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
2. Mandel Acquires Riverfront Properties; Assembles 4.25 Acre Development Site
Former Kurth Malt/Cold Storage Brownfield Site Planned for $130 Million Redevelopment
Jul 20th, 2018 by Mandel Group
3. Matt Flynn Blasts Scott Walker for Meeting with Russian Spy
Flynn says now, more than ever, we need a governor we can trust to stand up to America’s enemies and adversaries
Jul 16th, 2018 by Matt Flynn
4. DPW demands more information on Ron Johnson’s Russia trip
“At best, Ron Johnson is a foolish, oblivious cog in Russia’s efforts to undermine our democracy. At worst, he’s deeply corrupt.”
Jul 13th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
5. Peggy West Charged With Election Fraud
Press release from the Milwaukee Police Department.
Jul 19th, 2018 by Milwaukee Police Department
6. River Place Lofts Completes Phase II
Second building part of downtown transformation opens.
Jul 20th, 2018 by River Place Lofts
7. Gov. Scott Walker Political Operation Snagged $250,000 Check Mere Days After Meeting With Accused Russian Spy
‘Sure looks like Scott Walker’s Non-Meeting Meant Something to Somebody’
Jul 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
8. Beláy Selected for 2018 American Architecture Award
The Nation’s highest public award for new architecture
Jul 18th, 2018 by Mandel Group
9. Senator Taylor Respondes to Milwaukee Brewer Josh Hader’s Offensive Tweets
“The ten-year old social media posts that have recently surfaced by Josh Hader are incredibly offensive.”
Jul 18th, 2018 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
10. Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban to Retire from the City of Milwaukee
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from the City of Milwaukee DPW.”
Jul 18th, 2018 by City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works
