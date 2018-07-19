Summer is when the most cars get stolen. Take the right precautions to prevent this.

A vehicle is stolen about every 46 seconds somewhere in the United States. Is your car at risk?

As vehicle thefts spike during the warmer months, July sees the largest number of vehicles stolen and has been named Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. To help spread awareness, Hupy and Abraham has compiled some tips to help counter this expensive crime. During July, and every month, take precautions to protect your vehicle from theft and share this information with friends and family.

Nearly half of vehicle theft is due to driver error, such as leaving keys in the vehicle. So don’t make it easy for thieves get their hands on your car.

Remember these tips:

Take your keys and don’t leave them in or on your vehicle.

Close windows and lock doors.

Park in well-lit areas.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially where they can be seen.

Stay in the area while your vehicle is running.

Keep your vehicle in your garage, if possible.

Regardless of the precautions we take, a vehicle can be stolen anyway. But that doesn’t mean you are at fault. In some cases, if a car is stolen in a parking garage, apartment complex or other public place, the property owner may be responsible depending on the circumstances.

If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation where your vehicle has been stolen, steps must be taken immediately to increase the likelihood of your car being recovered — and to ensure your insurance company appropriately compensates you.

If your car is stolen:

Contact police immediately to file a stolen-vehicle report. You’ll need a copy of the police report and/or a case number to provide to your insurance company.

Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of when you discovered your vehicle was stolen.

Contact the police and your insurance company immediately if you find your vehicle before authorities do.

Another thing you can do to deter thieves is to engrave your vehicle identification number on expensive parts. That way, even if your car is stolen, the thieves will have a hard time selling the parts and cashing in on their crime.

Hopefully, you never experience the unsettling feeling of returning to your car only to find a vacant parking spot. Please keep these tips in mind to help keep your car safer this summer.