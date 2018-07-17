Free Tickets for Bristol Renaissance Faire

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Day-to-day life in today’s world can sometimes get a little dull. Want to add a little magic to your summer and party like you’re living in the 1500s? Great. Here’s a chance to spend the day at the Bristol Renaissance Faire. On us.

Urban Milwaukee is offering its best membership deal yet — until our tickets run out. If you sign up to become an annual member, you’ll receive two free Bristol Renaissance Faire tickets, valued at $52. That’s just the beginning of all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, while becoming eligible to get free tickets to many other Milwaukee events.

We know there are thousands of regular Urban Milwaukee readers, people who appreciate our fiercely independent coverage of the city, and have probably thought about becoming a member. Maybe you just didn’t get around to it, or were waiting for the best deal. If you have been craving a turkey leg and a 16th century jousting match, along with all the other uniquely fun entertainment at Bristol Renaissance Faire, this is the perfect offer for the whole family. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

Why become a member? You’ll get:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

Behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

The price of all of that is just $99/year, and during this limited-time deal, you’ll receive free admission to the Bristol Renaissance Faire for you and a guest. The tickets are valued at over half of the price of becoming a member for the entire year. And signing up is easy.

So become a member today and get your tickets to the Faire, while supplies last. Join now! And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a pair of Bristol Renaissance Faire tickets as part of your membership.

This 30-acre festival of ye olde fun runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day from July 7 through September 3. Want to learn more about the Bristol Renaissance Faire? Visit their website for a full lineup of events, performances, and vendors.